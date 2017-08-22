Luke Shaw returns from injury to play for Man United under-23s

ESPN's Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether they think Manchester United are the strongest team in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has stepped up his comeback from injury with his first game for nearly four months.

Shaw, 21, and Ashley Young both played 58 minutes of the under-23s' 1-1 draw with Swansea in front of 2,136 fans at Leigh Sports Village on Monday night.

They were joined in the starting XI at Leigh by Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay, Matty Willock and Demetri Mitchell as Ricky Sbragia picked a strong team for the Premier League 2 fixture.

It was Sbragia's first home game since returning to Old Trafford as reserve team boss this summer.

Jose Mourinho was not in the stands, choosing instead to watch Manchester City face Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Everton visit Old Trafford on Sept. 17.

Shaw was making his first appearance since suffering an ankle ligament injury in a 1-1 draw with Swansea on April 30.

It was Young's first game since last season's Europa League semfinal first leg against Celta Vigo.

Provided there are no ill-effects this week, both could be in line for a return to the first-team squad against Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was the under-23s' second Premier League 2 game of the season after winning the opener against Leicester 1-0 thanks to a Mitchell free kick.

United were dealt an early injury blow when Ro-Shaun Williams was forced off inside the first 20 seconds with a head injury.

United were awarded a penalty after seven minutes when Joe Rodon brought down Joshua Bohui but Mitchell, who made his first-team debut last season, missed from the spot.

Swansea took the lead early in the second half when former United youngster Kenji Gorre curled an effort inside Pereira's far post from the left edge of the penalty area.

Shaw and Young were replaced shortly afterwards with Joe Riley and Tosin Kehinde the replacements.

Belgian forward Indy Boonen, 18, levelled from close range 10 minutes from time to maintain the U23s unbeaten start to the season.

