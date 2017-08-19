Paul Pogba will win Ballon d'Or in next five years - Anthony Martial

ESPN's Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether they think Manchester United are the strongest team in the Premier League this season.

Anthony Martial is convinced that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba is a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Pogba was the world's most expensive player until Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world record €222 million transfer earlier this month.

The 24-year-old France midfielder had a mixed first season after returning to United from Juventus in a then-world record £89m deal in August 2016.

But Pogba has impressed at the start of the new campaign as United have set the early Premier League pace.

Paul Pogba has played well since struggling in Man United's Super Cup loss to Real Madrid.

After struggling mightily in United's UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid, Pogba scored in the 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea in the Premier League.

"I would say he is probably the best midfield player in the world,'' United winger Martial says in an upcoming MUTV documentary about Pogba.

"Paul is very mentally strong and he is very sure of himself.

"He is a big guy, he is very technical on the ball and he has lots of endurance.

"He is still young, too, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better.

"If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d'Or award in the next five years.''