Jose Mourinho wants Marcus Rashford to 'enjoy' negative attention from fans

After another convincing 4-0 Man United win, Steve Nicol is most impressed with their ability to have multiple goalscorers.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Marcus Rashford to embrace becoming a Premier League target.

United romped to a second successive 4-0 win at Swansea with Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scoring.

It is the first time for 110 years that United have scored four goals in their opening two league games.

But 19-year-old Rashford largely had a difficult afternoon at the Liberty Stadium despite showing flashes of skill.

The England striker was targeted by Swansea supporters from the first minute as they clearly recalled his theatrical penalty-box tumble in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in May.

Rashford was also frustrated as Jonathan Moss ignored several calls for free kicks to be awarded when he went to ground, the teenager's dissent earning a strong rebuke from the referee.

"I think he has to learn how to enjoy it [the attention],'' Mourinho said after United had wrapped up victory with three goals in the final 10 minutes. "If he was a bad player, nobody would try to provoke him.

"They see the speed, the danger, and probably they think they can affect him.

"I think if he was on the bench and if he comes on for the last 15 or 20 minutes when the space is there, I think he would do the same things as the other guys did.

"I think he has to adapt to it. He is an English kid, a young kid who plays for their national team. Oh, I'm sorry, they are Welsh!''

While Rashford is starting in Mourinho's team at the moment, it is Martial who is getting goals from the bench.

Martial replaced Rashford at the end of the game and, just like against West Ham in the season-opener, put the gloss on a commanding performance with a tidy finish.

"We are using him [Martial] well and he has the right attitude,'' Mourinho said of the France forward, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. "We had a conversation about the future he has here and I think he has a good connection on the pitch with Paul and Romelu.

"I think he is growing in confidence and to have two periods of 20 minutes and score two goals is good for that.''

Mourinho said before the Swansea game that he has faith in Martial and expected him to be better than he was last season.

"Of course he wants to play, start for us, be selected for the national team and go to the World Cup,'' Mourinho said. "That's good and for me it's simple.

"I cannot play Premier League, Champions League and cups with 11 players. I need a squad.

"He is working really well and maybe the little French language group we have with Paul, Romelu and Marouane [Fellaini] is helping him.

"He is very well integrated now. They bring him up and his level has improved.''

Meanwhile, defender Nemanja Matic says he thinks the team are ready to handle pressure situations after their convincing start to the campaign.

Mourinho admitted after Swansea were swept aside at the Liberty Stadium that the challenge will come when United fall behind and "try to change the result."

But Matic is in no doubt that United will pass that test, saying: "In football there is always pressure.

"You can ask the players from Swansea and they will also feel the pressure because they have a lot of supporters who come to see them in every match.

"At Manchester United it's always special when you play for this club.

"There is always pressure, but we are ready to cope with that.''

Swansea barely mustered a shot in anger as Matic protected the back four and put United on the front foot.

Such was Matic's authority in the midfield area that it again raised questions at to why Chelsea sanctioned his £40 million move to Old Trafford last month.

Matic declined to comment when asked if he was surprised Chelsea let him leave Stamford Bridge, but the Serbia international expressed his delight at being at United.

"I'm happy to be here, I really enjoy it. We are all friends in the changing room and that's very important,'' Matic said. "The season is long, we have a great squad and good communication.

"I'm happy to be part of this. This is just the beginning but I am confident.

"It was important for our confidence not to concede a goal. When you do that it means you're concentrated and that you fight for every ball.

"If you defend well in attack you will always have some opportunities during the 90 minutes. I'm happy we used four of them.''