Henrikh Mkhitaryan staying grounded after Man United's start to season

Manchester United made easy work of Swansea, scoring three goals in four second-half minutes en route to a 4-0 win.

After another convincing 4-0 Man United win, Steve Nicol is most impressed with their ability to have multiple goalscorers.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan reflect on Man United's hot start to the season following another emphatic 4-0 victory.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Manchester United are not getting carried away by their impressive start to the Premier League season.

United matched their 4-0 season-opening win against West Ham by running riot in the closing stages at Swansea on Saturday to record another 4-0 victory.

Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial added to Eric Bailly's earlier finish in the final 10 minutes as United registered four goals in both of their opening two league fixtures for the first time in 110 years.

But Mkhitaryan says United are not getting ahead of themselves.

"Let's not rush because it's only two games played," he said. "We still have 36 games to play in the Premier League. So let's go just step by step to try and win every game and at the end see where we arrive.''

Summer signings Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have both hit the ground running after making respective moves from Everton and Chelsea.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has created four of Manchester United's eight Premier League goals this season.

Lukaku has scored three goals in two games and Matic has been a towering midfield figure in screening the back four and getting United on the front foot.

Mkhitaryan's own performances, in contrast, have flown under the radar, but he came up with two more assists at Swansea and has created four of United's eight league goals.

"I'm very happy I could assist twice but I enjoyed more of the teamwork than what I have done myself because football is a team sport,'' Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

"Last year the atmosphere and environment in the team was amazing but this year it is much better. It's not that something has changed but we have become more close to each other. Maybe that's why our new signings have shown that everything is good and are helping us from the first game.

"We are very happy for Romelu and Nemanja that they are playing and I hope that Victor [Lindelof] is going to start playing as soon as he can. We are trying to support them to settle down quick because it's very important for us that they show their best quality.''