Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Utd XI unchanged at Swansea, Lindelof in

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Jose Mourinho wants to see how Man United react from losing position

Manchester United made easy work of Swansea, scoring three goals in four second-half minutes en route to a 4-0 win.
After another convincing 4-0 Man United win, Steve Nicol is most impressed with their ability to have multiple goalscorers.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he never doubted his team as they cruised past Swansea.

While Jose Mourinho is pleased with Manchester United's impressive start to the Premier League season, he wants to see how his side react to going behind.

United have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, picking up maximum points from their opening two games after repeat 4-0 wins over West Ham and Swansea.

United currently sit top of the table as a result, but Mourinho would like his side to fall behind in the upcoming weeks to discover if they can handle adversity.

Swansea CitySwansea City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"The thing I want to happen is for the team to be losing," Mourinho is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "So I can see the way we react emotionally.

"At this moment, everything is going in our favour, but it is not always going to be a motorway. You can always find difficult journeys and road blocks, and we have to be ready for that.

"It has not happened so far but going a goal behind will be a different challenge and I want to see how these players try to change a result.

"Let's see how we are when we are in difficulties, when we need the last minutes to win matches."

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side sit top of the Premier League.

Mourinho also said that he is not getting carried away by United's start, given they also picked up two wins from their opening two league games last season yet ended up finishing sixth.

"Of course I am happy with the way we have started the season," he added. "And the quality of our performances has given me even more confidence.

"But I don't forget that we started last season with six points from our first two matches and still finished sixth. That is not a lesson, it's the reality of football. Two wins are not paradise, just as two defeats are not the end of the world."

