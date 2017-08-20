Jose Mourinho says he 'didn't fear' Paul Pogba would see red card

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mourinho 'didn't fear' Pogba would see red

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

United much more dynamic than last season

English Premier League
Read

United much more dynamic than last season

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: Man United always in control

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho's men off to historic start

Manchester United Ron Dawson
Read

Mourinho hails United's depth after victory

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Jones, Pogba star for rampant United

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Mourinho: United confident and disciplined

English Premier League
Read

Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot

Premier League Highlights
Read

United riding high on team's strong spirit

English Premier League
Read

Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stunning Man United win 4-0 again

Premier League Nick Miller
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Utd XI unchanged at Swansea, Lindelof in

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

Mou expects Man Utd's Martial to improve

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Mariner: Herrera still vital

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
Read
Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

Mou thinks United summer spending over

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho says he 'didn't fear' Paul Pogba would see red card

After another convincing 4-0 Man United win, Steve Nicol is most impressed with their ability to have multiple goalscorers.
After another convincing 4-0 Man United win, Steve Nicol is most impressed with their ability to have multiple goalscorers.
English Premier League: Paul Pogba (82') Swansea 0-3 Manchester United
Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan reflect on Man United's hot start to the season following another emphatic 4-0 victory.

Jose Mourinho declared his Manchester United side were high on confidence as he batted away claims that Paul Pogba should have been sent off in the 4-0 win at Swansea.

United made it eight goals in two Premier League games by following up their opening victory over West Ham with another four-star show at the Liberty Stadium.

Eric Bailly put them ahead with his first United goal on the stroke of half-time before Romelu Lukaku, Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial scored in the final 10 minutes.

Pogba had earlier escaped a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on the half-hour mark, just four minutes after being booked for a similar foul on Tom Carroll.

But asked if he thought Pogba would see red, Mourinho said: "No, because I didn't think the first yellow card was deserved.

"The first yellow card is a little bit out of context because I saw Jonathan [Moss] had a criteria where certain action wouldn't bring yellow cards.

"There were actions, especially one on [Nemanja] Matic, that is a yellow card and he decided to speak with the players. I thought with Paul he would do the same, so when the yellow card came I was a bit surprised. I didn't fear the second yellow card."

Swansea CitySwansea City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Pogba also told Sky: "I was not worried. The first one is a yellow card. We weren't in the best moment and it was a stupid foul

"The second one, I wasn't worried because for me it wasn't a foul. The referee came to talk to me and I laughed and said: 'Are you serious?' But it's OK. We have done a great job and we have to carry one like this."

United have not started a league campaign as well in their opening two matches since beating Aston Villa 4-1 and Liverpool 4-0 at the start of the 1907-08 season.

But Mourinho refused to get carried away, especially as United began last season with wins against Bournemouth and Southampton.

"The word that describes the team now is confident," Mourinho said. "I don't want to see it but, if it happens, I want to see the team losing and see the way we emotionally react to it.

"It will be another stage, losing and trying to change the result, because at the moment everything is going in our favour.

"It's not always motorway -- you find difficult roads and roadworks. I prefer to say we started last season with two matches, six points, and we finished sixth.

"Two matches are not the end of the world for people who lose, and it's not paradise for people who win."

Paul Pogba was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a clumsy first-half challenge.

On United's victory, he added: "The last 10 minutes [looked impressive] because the opponent was losing and trying to get the goal.

"The reality of the game was 75 minutes 1-0. For 75 minutes the result was open, even if I felt we were in control of the match."

Swansea's shortcomings were plainly evident following the club-record sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton and the loss of last season's top scorer Fernando Llorente to injury.

There was no creativity and -- with the generous allowance of a Martin Olsson overhead kick as an on-target attempt by official statisticians -- Swansea managed their first goalbound effort in two games.

Coach Paul Clement now has less than a fortnight to shape the destiny of Swansea's season by investing the Sigurdsson funds in strengthening his squad.

"We absolutely need more quality players to come in, so we have a chance of being competitive this year," Clement said. "The sooner we can do it the better. It could go later in the window but the necessity is there. It's clear.

"We were competitive for long periods of the game. Up until the second goal the difference was a set-play and generally the shape was good.

"I made some offensive changes because I don't want to be a coach happy to lose 1-0 at home, but we ended up playing to their strengths and they punished us."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.