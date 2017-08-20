Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United squad depth after Swansea win

Manchester United made easy work of Swansea, scoring three goals in four second-half minutes en route to a 4-0 win.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan reflect on Man United's hot start to the season following another emphatic 4-0 victory.

Jose Mourinho feels Man United are far more disciplined and calm this season as compared to last year.

Jose Mourinho hailed the depth of his squad after watching his Manchester United team record another 4-0 win in the Premier League.

United brushed aside Swansea at the Liberty Stadium a week after doing the same to West Ham at Old Trafford.

After Eric Bailly gave Mourinho's team the lead in the first half, United scored three goals in four minutes late on to put the game to bed.

It all came after the introduction of Anthony Martial, who came off the bench to score for the second match in a row.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: "It was a different performance [to West Ham] but I think the same kind of confidence, consistency, discipline.

"The team was confident since the first minute. Obviously there was a little period in the first half when they created chances but the game was always under control, everything was really calm.

"When they change to four in the back I had Martial fresh to come to the game and explore the space.

"Our bench is really good, really strong. You can see the players I brought to the game. They are players with a lot to give.

"We knew the last 20 minutes a clean sheet would give us three points but we thought to go for more."

Despite starting the season with two 4-0 wins, Mourinho is refusing to get carried away.

He added: "I'm really pleased, but last season we had six points after two matches and we finished sixth.

"The players are not carried away, it is not a problem for us. Next week we have difficult match [against Leicester], very difficult. We try to win and play as well as we are doing."

Paul Pogba also got on the scoresheet, along with Romelu Lukaku, but the France midfielder ran the risk of being sent off by referee Jon Moss in the first half after picking up a booking and then fouling Martin Olsson shortly afterwards.

Pogba told Sky: "I was not worried. The first one is a yellow card. We weren't in the best moment and it was a stupid foul

"The second one, I wasn't worried because for me it wasn't a foul. The referee came to talk to me and I laughed and said: 'Are you serious?' But it's OK.

"We have done a great job and we have to carry one like this."

