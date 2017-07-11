Goalkeeper Joel Pereira signs new contract to stay at Man United

The FC crew evaluate whether Romelu Lukaku would make Manchester United a Premier League title contender next season.

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester United until the summer of 2021, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut in January and kept a clean sheet in United's final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace, is highly rated at Old Trafford having impressed since joining the club in 2012.

"I have been at United for a number of years now and since the first day here I have enjoyed every minute,'' he told his club's official website.

"Over the last season I feel I have made great progress as a goalkeeper and this will stand me in good stead for continuing my development as a Manchester United player.

"There have been many memorable moments for me at this club; however, making my debut for the first team at Old Trafford was unbelievable for me and my family.''

Manager Jose Mourinho added: "Joel progressed really well during the course of the last season through hard work and commitment every day in training.

"I know I have said this before but I really do believe, if he continues his development and continues to work hard, he really can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation.''