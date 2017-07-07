Man United's Joel Pereira hoping to impress Jose Mourinho in preseason

Previous
England U19
Netherlands U19
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany U19
Bulgaria U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
Philadelphia Union
12:30 AM UTC Jul 7, 2017
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Trakai
St Johnstone
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Floriana FC
Red Star Belgrade
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derry City
FC Midtjylland
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 6
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cork
FC Levadia Tallinn
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shamrock Rovers
Stjarnan
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lincoln Red Imps
AEK Larnaca
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Romelu Lukaku & Wayne Rooney

United agree £75m fee for Lukaku - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Mourinho no stranger to player reunions

Manchester United Richard Jolly
Read

LIVE: Sanchez demands £400k-a-week

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Are Man United now in the chase for Lukaku?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sources: Shaw to make U.S. trip with Utd

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Rooney would unsettle Everton's balance

English Premier League
Read

Pereira hoping to impress Mou in preseason

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Jesse Lingard meets some young Manchester United fans

Young Utd fans spot Lingard, go nuts

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rooney in talks with Everton - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Grandmother has 20 tattoos of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Grandmother's body covered in Mou tattoos

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Who should be United's next captain?

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read
Wayne Rooney attended a spin class in his hometown of Liverpool

Is Rooney spin class part of Everton medical?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Transfer Rater: Rooney to Everton

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read

The seven stages of Rooney's career

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Griezmann not ruling out future Utd move

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Rumours rated: Rudiger to Chelsea

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Mou has track record of success with 'rejects'

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

WATCH: Mou mad over lack of transfers?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Five young stars who could go on tour

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Survivor Mata adapts to suit Mourinho demands

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Joel Pereira hoping to impress Jose Mourinho in preseason

Gab Marcotti breaks down reports that Jose Mourinho has vocally bashed Man United's lack of transfer activity this summer.

Joel Pereira is aiming to convince Jose Mourinho he is ready for more first-team action during Manchester United's preseason tour.

Pereira, 21, is set to be part of the United squad that travels to the United States on Sunday for games against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The goalkeeper made his first two senior appearances last season against Wigan in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

And despite competing with David De Gea and Sergio Romero, Pereira is hoping for more opportunities next season.

He told United's official website: "Preseason is always good for every player. It's a good opportunity ahead of the new season, as that's where everything starts. If you do well in preseason, you can prove to the manager that you're ready to play.

"It will be good for the squad and the team spirit as we'll all be together, and hopefully I can get some minutes, which is important for me. I will work hard to get game time, and I will take it step-by-step to see how it goes.

"It will be my first time on tour with the senior team, so I'm looking forward to it and being there with the squad."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.