Man United's Joel Pereira hoping to impress Jose Mourinho in preseason

Joel Pereira is aiming to convince Jose Mourinho he is ready for more first-team action during Manchester United's preseason tour.

Pereira, 21, is set to be part of the United squad that travels to the United States on Sunday for games against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The goalkeeper made his first two senior appearances last season against Wigan in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

And despite competing with David De Gea and Sergio Romero, Pereira is hoping for more opportunities next season.

He told United's official website: "Preseason is always good for every player. It's a good opportunity ahead of the new season, as that's where everything starts. If you do well in preseason, you can prove to the manager that you're ready to play.

"It will be good for the squad and the team spirit as we'll all be together, and hopefully I can get some minutes, which is important for me. I will work hard to get game time, and I will take it step-by-step to see how it goes.

"It will be my first time on tour with the senior team, so I'm looking forward to it and being there with the squad."

