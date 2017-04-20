Jose Mourinho hoping to call on Wayne Rooney experience vs. Anderlecht

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

The Sweeper: Pique trolled, Pogba impersonates

UEFA Champions League
Read
Jose Mourinho during a news conference to preview Manchester United's Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Anderlecht.

Jose hoping to call on Rooney experience

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

The top six's key moments this season

Premier League John Brewin
Read
Things were never the same for Casillas at the Bernabeu after Jose Mourinho dropped him to the bench in December 2012.

Casillas: Mou & I 'like a couple' that drifted

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Ousmane Dembele has been the key to Dortmund's incredible attack so far in 2017.

Transfer Rater: Dembele to United

Blog - Transfer Talk John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Read

Macheda: I cannot thank Ferguson enough

Novara Ben Gladwell
Read

Pogba's hitting form at best time

Man United Musa Okwonga
Read

Anderlecht have little chance - Radzinski

UEFA Europa League Mark Rodden
Read

Mou is Keane on Burnley defender?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Pogba attempts Manchester accent

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Herrera: I can't rest on my laurels at United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

United's Young unsure what future holds

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Marcos Rojo

Rojo proves his worth to Mourinho

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Robson: Mourinho did what he's good at

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man United capable of dominating - Young

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Player Power Rankings: Isco stars

Spanish Primera División
Read

Mourinho gets it right, Conte gets it wrong

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Jose Mourinho trusts youth players

Premier League Alex Shaw
Read

Mitten: Fans revel in win vs. Chelsea

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Jose Mourinho during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Anderlecht and Manchester United.

Trending: Terry exits Chelsea, Mou's tactics

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho hoping to call on Wayne Rooney experience vs. Anderlecht

The FC crew talk tactics in the United v Chelsea match, and how Manchester shut down Chelsea's free-flowing style.
Craig Burley reacts to Man United's dominant win over Chelsea, and evaluates the clubs' road ahead as the season winds down.
Premier League leaders Chelsea failed to register a shot on target as Man United sealed the home victory.

MANCHESTER -- Wayne Rooney can still play a part in Manchester United's bid to win the Europa League, but manager Jose Mourinho says that the England captain must prove he is over the "small problems" that have dogged him all season.

Rooney, 31, has been sidelined with a double ankle injury since making a substitute appearance against West Brom on April 1, but the forward has not started a game for United since the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the beginning of March.

With growing uncertainty over his future at the club, Rooney's recent absences have raised the prospect of United's all-time record goal scorer not appearing again for Mourinho's team.

But with United due to face Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinal second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, Mourinho says Rooney can still contribute, despite his age prolonging the time he has spent on the sidelines.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
AnderlechtAnderlecht
ESPNDeportes 7:05 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"He is working now and he is improving and, if in this training session the answer is positive, I will select him to be on the bench tomorrow," Mourinho said. "With his experience and know-how of this knockout phase, he is a player who can be useful.

"If we need a goal, he can help us. If we need to keep a result, have possession, keep the ball, he can help us too.

"So hopefully his answer in the training session is positive.

"He had not big problems during the season, but a few small problems and sometimes when you get into a certain age ... I am not saying he is old, we have older players, there are many older players in great conditions, but when you get to a certain age, it is a little bit more difficult to recover.

"I think it is just that."

Wayne Rooney returned to Manchester United training ahead of the Europa League clash with Anderlecht.
Wayne Rooney is close to overcoming the injury problems that have hindered him recently.

Mourinho added that United's lack of depth means that Rooney's presence in the squad could be crucial over the final six weeks of the season, particularly if they progress to the Europa League final on May 24.

"We have seven games to play in the Premier League, one, three or four in the Europa League, so we could have 10, 11 matches and we don't have lots of players," he said.

"We lost players in the January market, we didn't bring in anyone, we lost players in international week, so we need everyone that can and Wayne can. Hopefully he is there.

"He is the only player who was injured who might have a chance to play tomorrow. Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata are still not available.

"But Wayne is still possible. I cannot confirm now, but the paparazzi at the Lowry Hotel can confirm when we report at 6 p.m. I would like him to be selected."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.