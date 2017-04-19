Previous
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Manchester United's Ashley Young unsure what future holds

The FC crew talk tactics in the United v Chelsea match, and how Manchester shut down Chelsea's free-flowing style.

Ashley Young has said he has had no indication whether he has a future at Manchester United, despite his return to favour under Jose Mourinho seeing him captain the team to victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Young, a £15 million signing from Aston Villa in 2011, rejected a lucrative transfer to Chinese club Shandong Luneng in January after being told by Mourinho that he would play a significant role in the second half of the campaign.

The 31-year-old has since made 10 senior appearances since the beginning of February and become a regular in the club's pursuit of Champions League qualification via the Premier League and Europa League.

But with Mourinho planning wholesale changes to his playing squad this summer, Young admits he is yet to discover whether he will be a part of the manager's plans next season.

"I have another year left on my contract and a one-year option after that," Young told reporters. "So if there is anything there to be discussed, you would have to ask the manager.

Ashley Young has made nine Premier League appearances this season.

"I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure.

"I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me, I will give 100 percent and look to play as well as I can.

"I am looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That is what I am concentrating on now. That is the main focus for me and then we will see what happens."

Despite prolonged speculation over a move to China in January, Young insists he remained focused on his role at United throughout the transfer window.

"I was concentrating on Manchester United," he said. "There is always speculation, especially when there is a transfer window and you are not playing.

"But I have fire and hunger in my belly and I want to succeed. I work hard.

"When you have such competition in a fantastic squad, it pushes you on every day. If you watched training there are no challenges that are not like in a game.

"Everybody wants to pull on the shirt and I am no different."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

