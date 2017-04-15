Manchester United's Ander Herrera: Interception before goal 'not handball'

Premier League leaders Chelsea failed to register a shot on target as Man United sealed the home victory.

Craig Burley reacts to Man United's dominant win over Chelsea, and evaluates the clubs' road ahead as the season winds down.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera insists he did not handle the ball before assisting Marcus Rashford's opening goal in Sunday's 2-0 triumph over Chelsea.

Herrera's through ball from deep in midfield led Rashford behind the Chelsea defence before the 19-year-old forward coolly slotted past backup keeper Asmir Begovic in the seventh minute. However, the ball appeared to hit the Spain international's arm before winning possession from Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United Manchester United Chelsea Chelsea 2 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Chelsea were upset with the referee's decision to not award handball on the play, and Herrera defended the validity of his actions after the match.

"I didn't want to touch the ball with the hand," Herrera told Sky Sports.

"I was running with my arms next to my body. I don't know if the ball touched my hand or not but it was not my intention.

"In football I think if you don't have the intention to touch the ball and you have your arms in a natural position it is not handball."

Ander Herrera scored and assisted in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat of Chelsea on Sunday.

Herrera later went on to score United's second on the day, sealing the victory at Old Trafford.

He hailed his side's performance, adding: "It was almost perfect."

"You always have some things to improve but defensively it was perfect. They are top of the table and they didn't create any chances.

"We hurt them on the counter-attack, we played football, controlled the game and moved the ball really well, so we can be very happy."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.