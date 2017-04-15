Manchester United's Ander Herrera: Interception before goal 'not handball'

Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Herrera insists interception 'not handball'

Manchester United ESPN staff
Man United inspired by Mourinho; Spurs close in

Heroes & Villains Iain Macintosh
Conte: United showed more ambition to win

English Premier League
Mou: Special performance for special opponent

English Premier League
Hope for United while pressure mounts on Chelsea

English Premier League
Utd had more desire than Chelsea - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Mourinho gets performance, result to build upon

The Match Mark Ogden
Herrera, Rashford the heroes in masterclass

Man United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Mou: Rashford played fantastically well

Manchester United ESPN staff
Man United tighten title race with Chelsea win

The Match Richard Jolly
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford

Premier League Highlights
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
United drop Ibrahimovic for Chelsea clash

English Premier League ESPN staff
Moyes: Fine margins cost me at Man United

English Premier League ESPN staff
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois to miss Man United game - reports

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Jose Mourinho

Ibra admits fatigue, accepts Mou criticism

Manchester United ESPN staff
Man United plot £35m swoop for Barkley

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Hirshey: Why Mourinho envies Conte

Premier League David Hirshey
Mkhitaryan, Pogba key vs. Chelsea

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Pogba: United want revenge vs. Chelsea

Manchester United PA Sport
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Manchester United's Ander Herrera: Interception before goal 'not handball'

Premier League leaders Chelsea failed to register a shot on target as Man United sealed the home victory.
Craig Burley reacts to Man United's dominant win over Chelsea, and evaluates the clubs' road ahead as the season winds down.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera insists he did not handle the ball before assisting Marcus Rashford's opening goal in Sunday's 2-0 triumph over Chelsea.

Herrera's through ball from deep in midfield led Rashford behind the Chelsea defence before the 19-year-old forward coolly slotted past backup keeper Asmir Begovic in the seventh minute. However, the ball appeared to hit the Spain international's arm before winning possession from Nemanja Matic.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Chelsea were upset with the referee's decision to not award handball on the play, and Herrera defended the validity of his actions after the match.

"I didn't want to touch the ball with the hand," Herrera told Sky Sports.

"I was running with my arms next to my body. I don't know if the ball touched my hand or not but it was not my intention.

"In football I think if you don't have the intention to touch the ball and you have your arms in a natural position it is not handball."

Ander Herrera scored and assisted in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat of Chelsea on Sunday.

Herrera later went on to score United's second on the day, sealing the victory at Old Trafford.

He hailed his side's performance, adding: "It was almost perfect."

"You always have some things to improve but defensively it was perfect. They are top of the table and they didn't create any chances.

"We hurt them on the counter-attack, we played football, controlled the game and moved the ball really well, so we can be very happy."

