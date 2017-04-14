Zlatan Ibrahimovic accepts criticism from Jose Mourinho, admits fatigue

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Jose Mourinho

Ibra admits fatigue, accepts Mou criticism

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Man United plot £35m swoop for Barkley

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Hirshey: Why Mourinho envies Conte

Premier League David Hirshey
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Mkhitaryan, Pogba key vs. Chelsea

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

Pogba: United want revenge vs. Chelsea

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Joe Cole defends Jose over player criticism

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

What if Shaw had gone to Chelsea?

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Man Utd want Lukaku, Griezmann to flank Ibra

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Prem top four still an opportunity - Carrick

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Extra Time: Alli vs. Kane, Mbappe & help for United

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jose Mourinho Diego Costa

Chelsea's Costa still grateful to Mourinho

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Will Chelsea dominate Man United again?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou's comments on United's attack 'achieve nothing'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Conte: Zero problems with Mourinho

English Premier League
Read

Conte: Ibrahimovic one of world's best

English Premier League
Read
Mourinho scowls vs Anderlecht 170413

Mitten: Same old story ahead of Chelsea's visit

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Trending: Juan Mata out for the season

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Shaw: I told Mourinho I'd prove him wrong

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Conte: Jose spat just a 'sporting conflict'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic accepts criticism from Jose Mourinho, admits fatigue

Craig Burley doesn't see any reason why Chelsea can't win by multiple goals against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The FC crew are perplexed at why Jose Mourinho chose to publicly criticise his side's attack after drawing with Anderlecht.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted he was "tired" in Thursday's Europa League draw at Anderlecht and had no issue with Jose Mourinho's criticism.

After United missed a host of chances and settled for a 1-1 draw, Mourinho placed the blame on Ibrahimovic and his fellow attackers for not supplying a larger cushion.

And Ibrahimovic said he agreed with his manager's assessment of his performance, as United hope to win the competition in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"I think he is right in this matter because I was not feeling good in the sense of I was feeling tired," he told multiple English newspapers. "But it is not an excuse because I still have to do well, I still have to do much more and much better than I did. I speak for myself and [Anderlecht] was not a good performance.

"We have one month to go, it is many games we play. I have been playing almost all the games.

"But we are still grinding, we are still pushing because we have the Europa League and the end of the Premier League. We fight for it."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Jose Mourinho
Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he did not take offence to Jose Mourinho's criticism of his performance on Thursday.

Before the second leg against Anderlecht, United must first take on Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday. Ibrahimovic said the Blues would have the advantage of more rest time after failing to qualify for Europe last season.

"I think they are a good team," he said. "Overall a good team and then of course they are playing once a week which makes a difference also because at the end of the season, I do not know how many games we have in total but I think we have much more than them.

"They have not been playing in Europe this season and they went out from the League Cup early. But they have a great team, or else they would not be number one."

At stake is United's 21-game unbeaten Premier League run, which has run since a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in the reverse fixture in October, though Ibrahimovic said he was not primarily concerned with the statistic.

"I think our unbeaten league run is nothing we focus on," he said. I would prefer to be first in the league and not having this record. It does not give us anything, this record."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.