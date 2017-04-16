Joe Cole defends Man United boss Jose Mourinho over player criticism
Joe Cole has told ESPN FC that Jose Mourinho's "tough love" style of management is a key factor in his success at the highest level and will deliver trophies to Manchester United.
Cole experienced the hardline approach first-hand as he helped Mourinho's Chelsea team win two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup during his first spell as manager at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2007.
The former England midfielder, currently playing for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League, was often subjected to strong public criticism by Mourinho, who accused him of "playing for himself, not the team," and also of having two faces, "one beautiful and one I don't like."
Mourinho's recent handling of Luke Shaw has drawn comparisons to his treatment of Cole, but the 35-year-old said he had no qualms with his management style and believes that top players accept it because of the rewards it can bring.
"I can't really talk for other players, but you just have to take it because he is a top manager," Cole told ESPN FC. "The word is in the title -- you have to manage footballers and I am sure everything he does is for a reason.
"It is his focus to get the best out of the players in his squad. That's all he is doing.
"That is what he did with me. He felt that what he had to say to me was what was needed, but I am not sensitive at all about things.
"It's football and people will say things. But what you hear in the newspapers is minor compared to what happens in the dressing-room.
"It's just football. It's words, motivational stuff, and I am fully behind him because he is a top manager."
Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_
