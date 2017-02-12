Manchester United's Luke Shaw must decide on Mourinho response - Neville

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Neville: Shaw must decide on Mou response

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Paul Pogba handshake with mother

Pogba and his mum debut 'best handshake ever'

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Liverpool

United hope to match Liverpool's 'fake Treble'

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan reminds me of Cantona - Galtier

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial can be a Man United star - Neville

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Spurs prepared to offer Martial summer escape

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Mitten: United still contend on four fronts

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Premier League landmark reached

English Premier League
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial hoping for goal vs. old rivals St Etienne

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Fabinho 'has a soft spot for Man City' - father

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Neville appears on Arsenal Fan TV

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

What we learned: Spurs' squad failings

English Premier League
Read
Daley Blind scored the opener for Manchester United.

Blind 'sure' Man United will get top four

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Mou: Shaw must 'work' to return to squad

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Florentin Pogba ready to 'foul' brother Paul

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read

Ibra: 'Nothing done yet' on Man Utd future

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Conte too experienced for Mou's games

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Ibra out to win '2 or 3 trophies' this season

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United's Luke Shaw must decide on Mourinho response - Neville

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.
Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw must decide how he responds to his treatment by manager Jose Mourinho, former England assistant coach Gary Neville has said.

Left-back Shaw, who worked with Neville on international duty, has been left out of three successive United matchday squads despite being fit.

He has started only one Premier League game since Mourinho criticised his performance in a 3-1 defeat at Watford in September.

And Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "Luke Shaw has got to determine how he wants to take it.

"What Jose Mourinho has decided to do is challenge these players and say: 'Are you good enough to play for this club? Have you got what it takes to go out there and deliver week in and week out?'"

Mourinho said after Saturday's home win over Watford that Shaw would have to "work and wait" for his chance.

The defender is not the only player to have been sidelined by the manager this season, and Neville stressed that others had reacted positively.

"With [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan earlier in the season, there was something wrong between him and the manager and he wasn't quite in favour, but he has come in and has looked outstanding," he added.

"Chris Smalling has come back into the team, having been criticised, and done well."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.