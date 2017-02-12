Manchester United's Luke Shaw must decide on Mourinho response - Neville

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw. Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw must decide how he responds to his treatment by manager Jose Mourinho, former England assistant coach Gary Neville has said.

Left-back Shaw, who worked with Neville on international duty, has been left out of three successive United matchday squads despite being fit.

He has started only one Premier League game since Mourinho criticised his performance in a 3-1 defeat at Watford in September.

And Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "Luke Shaw has got to determine how he wants to take it.

"What Jose Mourinho has decided to do is challenge these players and say: 'Are you good enough to play for this club? Have you got what it takes to go out there and deliver week in and week out?'"

Mourinho said after Saturday's home win over Watford that Shaw would have to "work and wait" for his chance.

The defender is not the only player to have been sidelined by the manager this season, and Neville stressed that others had reacted positively.

"With [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan earlier in the season, there was something wrong between him and the manager and he wasn't quite in favour, but he has come in and has looked outstanding," he added.

"Chris Smalling has come back into the team, having been criticised, and done well."

