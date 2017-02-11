Anthony Martial can be a Manchester United star - Gary Neville

Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United's performance would be called art if managed by anyone else.

English Premier League: Anthony Martial (60') Manchester United 2-0 Watford

Steve Nicol does not feel Jose Mourinho foresees Anthony Martial in his plans at Man United.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that Anthony Martial can become a star at Old Trafford.

Martial, 21, impressed in his 10th Premier League start of the season on Saturday, scoring one and assisting another as United beat Watford 2-0.

The France international has struggled to recapture the form of his debut season at the club -- when he scored 11 league goals -- and has also been linked with a move away from the side.

However, Neville said of the £36 million signing from Monaco: "He did really well. It's a good start for him in terms of the rest of the season.

"United have got a lot of games, he is going to get football and the fans love him.

"The manager has given him a chance. Go for it. It can be the best club in the world for you to play at and make you into a star.

"I think he has just got to recognise that."

Neville likened Martial's situation to when United boss Jose Mourinho initially left out Henrikh Mkhitaryan before bringing the summer signing for Borussia Dortmund back into the side.

Anthony Martial has scored three Premier League goals this season.

He said: "With Mkhitaryan earlier in the season there was something wrong between him and the manager and he wasn't quite in favour, but he has come in and has looked outstanding.

"Martial has got to decide which way he wants to take it, as have a couple of others.

"Chris Smalling has come back into the team having been criticised and done well. Luke Shaw has got to determine how he wants to take it.

"What Jose Mourinho has decided to do is challenge these players and say 'are you good enough to play for this club? Have you got what it takes to go out there and deliver week in and week out?'

"Martial is a huge signing in terms of money and is still very young. However, he is a massive, massive potential talent. He could be anything he wants to be.

"On Saturday there were so many things that he did well."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.