Man United's Anthony Martial hoping for goal against old rivals St Etienne

Manchester United's Anthony Martial says he would love to score against old foes St Etienne in the Europa League round-of-32 first leg on Thursday.

Before moving to Monaco and then to Old Trafford, Martial, 21, came through the youth ranks at Lyon -- the bitter rivals of St Etienne.

Martial never played in the Rhone-Alpes derby but took great pleasure in scoring against St Etienne after coming off the bench to snatch a 1-1 draw for Monaco in April 2015.

Fresh from his starring return to the United starting lineup against Watford on Saturday, in which he scored and assisted in the 2-0 win, the France international is now targeting another goal against St Etienne -- one that would cost United £8.5 million given a clause in their deal with Monaco.

"There was a huge rivalry while I was still at Lyon,'' Martial told United's official website. "It was always a highly charged atmosphere and they were usually massive games, the kind all players love to play in.

Anthony Martial used to play for St Etienne's rivals Lyon.

"So there will be that added competitive edge whenever I play against them. We know it will be a difficult match but if we play with all our quality, I think we can do good things.

"Of course, it would be great if I could score against them again, but I hope we can win the game because that's the most important thing, then it would be a bonus if I managed to grab a goal.''

Thursday's clash at Old Trafford also pits together United midfielder Paul Pogba and his brother Florentin, who will line up for the visitors.

"They are well known for being big jokers and mickey-takers but, once they are on the field, it will be like two warriors who are going all out to win the game,'' Martial said.

"If one beats the other, he'll immediately start giving out loads of stick so they'll be desperate to do all they can to win."