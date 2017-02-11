Daley Blind 'sure' Manchester United will secure top four finish

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

What we learned: Spurs' squad failings

English Premier League
Read
Daley Blind scored the opener for Manchester United.

Blind 'sure' Man United will get top four

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Mou: Shaw must 'work' to return to squad

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Florentin Pogba ready to 'foul' brother Paul

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read

Ibra: 'Nothing done yet' on Man Utd future

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Conte too experienced for Mou's games

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Ibra out to win '2 or 3 trophies' this season

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal happy to settle for 4th - Ferdinand

Arsenal Mark Ogden
Read

Ferdinand revises recent criticism of Pogba

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

United's win not reliant on Ibrahimovic

English Premier League
Read

Mou: You'd call it art if not my team

English Premier League
Read

Martial still lacking confidence - Mourinho

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Martial responds to criticism vs. Watford

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial's timely reminder to Mourinho

The Match John Brewin
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Daley Blind 'sure' Manchester United will secure top four finish

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.
Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United's performance would be called art if managed by anyone else.
Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford.
Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is sure that the club will be in the top four of the Premier League by the end of the season.

Netherlands international Blind, 26, was back in United's starting line-up for the 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday and helped the club seal a fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions.

Mourinho's in-form side remain in sixth place after that victory, but are only one point behind Manchester City and Liverpool -- and just two adrift of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
WatfordWatford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Blind told MUTV: "It will be close and we'll need to focus and win our games, but I'm sure we'll be in the top four by the end of season."

United will turn their attention to cup competitions for the rest of the month, facing St Etienne in two legs of the Europa League, travelling to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round, and playing against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Blind said: "You want to play games as players. We've still got a lot to fight for, including a final, so we're all looking forward to it."

United return to league action on March 4, when they host Bournemouth and former defender Rio Ferdinand is also backing them to end the campaign in the Champions League spots.

When asked about the club's top-four hopes, Ferdinand told BT Sport: "If you asked me two weeks ago, I'd have said 'no.'

"They left themselves a lot to do in this 16-game unbeaten run but it's great to see this momentum. That's the key word at this stage of the season -- momentum.

"If you've got that in your armoury, you've got a good chance of climbing the league and gaining a top-four spot. I think United will get into there."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.