Daley Blind 'sure' Manchester United will secure top four finish

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United's performance would be called art if managed by anyone else.

Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford.

Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is sure that the club will be in the top four of the Premier League by the end of the season.

Netherlands international Blind, 26, was back in United's starting line-up for the 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday and helped the club seal a fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions.

Mourinho's in-form side remain in sixth place after that victory, but are only one point behind Manchester City and Liverpool -- and just two adrift of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United Manchester United Watford Watford 2 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Blind told MUTV: "It will be close and we'll need to focus and win our games, but I'm sure we'll be in the top four by the end of season."

United will turn their attention to cup competitions for the rest of the month, facing St Etienne in two legs of the Europa League, travelling to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round, and playing against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Blind said: "You want to play games as players. We've still got a lot to fight for, including a final, so we're all looking forward to it."

United return to league action on March 4, when they host Bournemouth and former defender Rio Ferdinand is also backing them to end the campaign in the Champions League spots.

When asked about the club's top-four hopes, Ferdinand told BT Sport: "If you asked me two weeks ago, I'd have said 'no.'

"They left themselves a lot to do in this 16-game unbeaten run but it's great to see this momentum. That's the key word at this stage of the season -- momentum.

"If you've got that in your armoury, you've got a good chance of climbing the league and gaining a top-four spot. I think United will get into there."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.