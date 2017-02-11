Luke Shaw must 'work and wait' to get back into Man United squad - Mourinho

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that left-back Luke Shaw must "work and wait" after being left out of the side again.

Shaw, 21, failed to secure a place in United's 18-man matchday squad for the third successive game despite being fit after missing the 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday.

Daley Blind started at left-back and Matteo Darmian was the only defender on the substitutes' bench for the match at Old Trafford.

Mourinho told reporters: "He has to work and wait. I wanted one defender on the bench and the defender is someone who can play in more than one position. Darmian can play left-back, right-back and as an emergency central defender for us, so my choice was Darmian.

"The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well. He doesn't have any problem and is working well. He is fighting hard."

Since Sept. 18, when Mourinho criticised Shaw after the 3-1 defeat at Watford, the England international has only started in one of United's Premier League matches -- the 0-0 home draw against Burnley on Oct. 29 -- and failing to do so in the other 19 games.

United may need their squad depth in the coming weeks, though, as they face St Etienne in the Europa League, Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup and Southampton in the EFL Cup final before turning their attention to the Premier League again.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.