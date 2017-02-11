Luke Shaw must 'work and wait' to get back into Man United squad - Mourinho

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 11/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Mou: Shaw must 'work' to return to squad

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Florentin Pogba ready to 'foul' brother Paul

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read

Ibra: 'Nothing done yet' on Man Utd future

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Conte too experienced for Mou's games

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Ibra out to win '2 or 3 trophies' this season

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal happy to settle for 4th - Ferdinand

Arsenal Mark Ogden
Read

Ferdinand revises recent criticism of Pogba

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

United's win not reliant on Ibrahimovic

English Premier League
Read

Mou: You'd call it art if not my team

English Premier League
Read

Martial still lacking confidence - Mourinho

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Martial responds to criticism vs. Watford

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial's timely reminder to Mourinho

The Match John Brewin
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
WatfordWatford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Martial starts for United against Watford

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Luke Shaw must 'work and wait' to get back into Man United squad - Mourinho

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that left-back Luke Shaw must "work and wait" after being left out of the side again.

Shaw, 21, failed to secure a place in United's 18-man matchday squad for the third successive game despite being fit after missing the 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday.

Daley Blind started at left-back and Matteo Darmian was the only defender on the substitutes' bench for the match at Old Trafford.

Mourinho told reporters: "He has to work and wait. I wanted one defender on the bench and the defender is someone who can play in more than one position. Darmian can play left-back, right-back and as an emergency central defender for us, so my choice was Darmian.

Luke Shaw was left out of Manchester United's squad to face Watford on Saturday.

"The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well. He doesn't have any problem and is working well. He is fighting hard."

Since Sept. 18, when Mourinho criticised Shaw after the 3-1 defeat at Watford, the England international has only started in one of United's Premier League matches -- the 0-0 home draw against Burnley on Oct. 29 -- and failing to do so in the other 19 games.

United may need their squad depth in the coming weeks, though, as they face St Etienne in the Europa League, Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup and Southampton in the EFL Cup final before turning their attention to the Premier League again.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.