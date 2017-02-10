Zlatan Ibrahimovic hoping to win 'two or three trophies' this season with Utd

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to lift more trophies before his first season at Manchester United is out.

Ibrahimovic, 35, arrived to much fanfare in the summer and has lived up to the hype, having already become the first United player to score 20 goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add to that tally as United are fighting on four fronts, with the EFL Cup final against Southampton awaiting after matches in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea's form means the Premier League title is likely beyond reach, but Ibrahimovic is determined to add to August's Community Shield triumph.

"We just need to keep going,'' Ibrahimovic said after Saturday's 2-0 win against Watford. "We want to go through the Europa League and we have a good game at home against St Etienne.

"From five trophies this season we have won one and we are still in four. I think from the teams in front [in the Premier League], only one will become champions. The rest will not get a trophy, but we have one and we can get our second one.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

"And we are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don't become champions in the Premier League at least we can try and win two or three trophies.''

United's victory against Watford moved them into fifth place in the Premier League for the first time since October, only for Liverpool's win against Tottenham in Saturday's late kickoff dropping them back down to sixth, though just two points now separate them and Tottenham in second.

"We know where we are and that we have been stuck in the same position for many months,'' Ibrahimovic said. "We had it for 20 minutes perhaps and we are back in the same position now, but we know what we need to do. We need to keep winning to climb in the table and hope the others lose points and we can go past them.''

Watford captain Troy Deeney had no arguments with Saturday's defeat to a "very good United team'' as their bright start at Old Trafford fizzled out.

"I think the actual goals we conceded were frustrating, but obviously they created numerous chances in the first half that they didn't take,'' Deeney said. "I can't argue that the better team won on the day, but, yeah, a little bit frustrating.

"Thankfully we had a good week last week and I think results have gone our way, so it hasn't been that bad. We've got 10 days now to get ourselves right and get ready for West Ham.''