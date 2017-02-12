Manchester United's Anthony Martial still lacks confidence - Jose Mourinho

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
3
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Martial still lacks confidence - Mourinho

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Martial responds to criticism vs. Watford

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Martial's reminder to Jose Mourinho

The Match John Brewin
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
WatfordWatford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Martial starts for United against Watford

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Fellaini: I give everything for Mourinho

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Valencia: Mourinho wanted me at Madrid

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Mou: Real 'friends' wouldn't steal De Gea

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Man United set to put pressure on top four

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Have United improved since last season?

English Premier League
Read

Mou: Woodward right to play down 'churn'

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Mourinho 'totally convinced' Ibra will stay

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Watford loss was Mourinho's wake-up call

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Carrick: United wouldn't celebrate top four

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Congested run-in allows Mou to assess squad

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 25

English Premier League
Read
John Brewin profile picture  By John Brewin
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United's Anthony Martial still lacks confidence - Jose Mourinho

Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER -- Jose Mourinho praised Anthony Martial for his vital contribution to Manchester United's 2-0 defeat of Watford at Old Trafford but suggested the France international still lacks confidence.

Martial, starting in the Premier League for the first time since Jan. 15, set up a 32nd-minute goal for Juan Mata and scored the second on 60 minutes -- only his third Premier League strike of the current campaign, having scored 11 last season in the Premier League.

"The Anthony Martial I want is the Anthony Martial of the last two weeks of training," Mourinho said. "Because if he trains in the way he did in the last two weeks and performs naturally the way he did today or better, because I think he still misses a bit of confidence. I kept shouting to him to attack the defender. He needs that confidence but he is working very well."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
WatfordWatford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Martial had started in place of fellow young forward Marcus Rashford, who played well in last week's 3-0 win at Leicester. Mourinho said: "Normally I would start with Rashford but I thought Marcus doesn't need a boost and Anthony does so I gave him this chance and he played well."

The first half, which concluded with a 1-0 scoreline, saw United have 14 shots on Watford's goal, and Mourinho suggested it was his presence that prevented his team getting more praise.

He said: "It was very good. I think it is the kind of football that if instead of being a Mourinho team it is somebody else's team you would say 'art' but because it is my team you just say it's very good, but that is fine.

Anthony Martial has scored three Premier League goals this season.

"They played very well, the fans understood. They got behind them and pushed them. It was amazing. The second half we got the second goal and had to kill the game. We didn't kill with the 3-0, we killed the game tactically."

Despite victory and a 16-game unbeaten league run stretching back to losing 3-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road in September, United were unable to climb into the Premier League's top four, with Arsenal beating Hull 2-0 in Saturday's earlier game.

Mourinho, whose side have drawn nine times in the league this season, said he was waiting for his team's luck to change, adding: "Other teams are good teams, other teams are lucky teams, Hull City was lucky against us [in last week's 0-0 draw], was unlucky this afternoon [vs. Arsenal].

"We have an amazing record of being unbeaten but we should have more victories and with more victories we would be in a better position but it is what it is."

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.