Rio Ferdinand revises recent criticism of Paul Pogba after conversation

Rio Ferdinand has said his trip to last Sunday's Super Bowl forced him to rethink his social media criticism of Paul Pogba, saying the Manchester United midfielder possesses the "confidence and arrogance" to handle his £89 million world-record transfer fee.

Former United defender Ferdinand, who became the club's record signing when arriving from Leeds United for £29.1m in August 2002, criticised Pogba and Old Trafford teammate Jesse Lingard last week after the France international posted a video on Instagram of the pair practising a new celebration dance.

"I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media and stuff," Ferdinand said on BT Sport. "But not when you're sixth in the league, and you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting."

Pogba has also borne the brunt of criticism after the launch of his Twitter emoji prior to United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last month, when the 23-year-old produced arguably his worst performance for the club since returning from Juventus last summer.

But while Ferdinand maintains that social media posts are all about "timing," the 2008 Champions League winner said he has since spoken to Pogba after returning from watching Super Bowl LI in Houston.

"Since those comments, and I have spoken to Paul about them, I've had time to think and we are in a different era now," BT Sport's football expert Ferdinand said. "I was doing stuff that Alan Mullery [former Tottenham and England player] was probably going: 'Oh my God, what's he doing?'

Paul Pogba has scored four goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

"But times change. In a lot of ways, I like old school stuff in terms of my professionalism with football, but with the social media element I was over here [gestures] to everyone else at the beginning, so I understand it and what it means to the players to have a social media following and to be active on social media.

"My only issue was timing. Timing is key to everything about when you put stuff out and I've said that about Arsenal players and been vocal on Man Utd players -- it's about timing.

"But we have to accept we are in a different era. I was in America last week for the Super Bowl and everything over there is geared to social media.

"The cameras are in the changing room and, me being a pundit on the other side of the fence I'd love to be able to go in there after a game, so there is going to be a shift and it takes a bit of getting used to.

"But the key word is just the timing which can set things and people off the wrong way."

While Ferdinand would not disclose the detail of his conversation with Pogba this week, he admits that the midfielder's strength of character ensures that he will succeed in whatever field he chooses to operate -- on and off the pitch.

"Paul, since knowing him as a kid, he is a strong guy, very confident in his ability," Ferdinand said. "I said it first when he came to United that was the difference between him and all the other kids of his age.

"He had an aura about him in terms of that he sensed he had the chance to be a top, top player and he wasn't going to let that slip.

"He is someone you could beat down with all the sticks you wanted, but he would still do the same things all the time because he has that confidence that certain amount of arrogance you need to be a top player.

"Did he see my point? I don't know, maybe only time will tell. I think we will see that.

"But he's a commercial company's dream -- he smiles all the time, rain or shine he's happy, he's very animated in what he does and he's very viable in that commercial sense.

"He's perfect, he's a dream for those guys and he's going to do it. And if he's got the confidence to carry it off that's down to him.

"Then the question will be are you going to win? Because people always come back to that and say, 'Well you are doing all this but are you going to win?'

"That's the question that will always be asked. So when he does win I am sure he will go to another level."

Rio Ferdinand made a total of 455 appearances for Manchester United.

Pogba's performances on the pitch for Jose Mourinho's team this season have been inconsistent, with United still waiting to see the best of the player.

But having been forced to shoulder the burden of a record fee following his own move to United, Ferdinand believes that Pogba has it tougher due to the transitional nature of the team he is playing in.

"If I think back to my first season at United, it was different to Paul's," Ferdinand said. "I went into a team capable of winning the league, but United now are not a team capable of winning the league yet.

"I went in with experienced players, well-conditioned in the United way. They won the league that first season I was there, but I didn't feel an integral part of the team and I didn't see the best of myself in that season.

"We won and I did OK, but it didn't feel like my title. I was just carried there a bit.

"Paul has not been afforded that grace. He's come in with a big price tag, team struggling a little and he's looked at as being the big talisman straight away.

"It's hard to do that -- new stadium, new people, new environment completely -- it's difficult and then all eyes on you as the big money signing, so it's not easy to do.

"But next season, I am excited about Paul Pogba because he will be accustomed to his surroundings and hopefully we can see the best of him.

"When you are bought for that type of money people expect it right now. That's the pressure that comes with it."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_