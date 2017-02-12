Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Man United's Antonio Valencia: Jose Mourinho wanted me at Real Madrid

Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United's Antonio Valencia has told the Daily Mail that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him as a right-back when he was in charge at Real Madrid.

Valencia, 31, had been established as a winger when he joined United in 2009 after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid, but Sir Alex Ferguson also utilised him at full-back and that has become his regular position in recent seasons.

The Ecuador international said that, when Mourinho took over at Old Trafford this summer, the manager told him he had tried to add him to his Madrid defence but Ferguson did not want to sell.

"It was one of our first conversations," Valencia said. "He said, 'When I was coach at Real Madrid, I wanted to sign you as my right-back but United said no.' It was great to hear because every player needs the coach's trust. For me it was a big moment."

United triggered Valencia's one-year contract extension earlier this season, and Mourinho said last month: "I don't see it as a reward. He is simply the best right-back you can have, there is no better right-back in football."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in charge at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

Asked about Mourinho's remarks, Valencia said: "I am very happy and I'm very grateful for the manager's words. I don't believe I'm the best but I am really pleased to still be here.

"There was a time when I saw players of the class of Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay arriving and wondered if my time was reaching an end. Perhaps I needed to start looking for a new club. Thankfully I just concentrated and trained hard and maybe that's why I'm still here."

Despite Mourinho's praise, Valencia said he still believes his natural position is on the wing.

"I don't want to say I am 100 percent a right-back," he said. "I still feel like a right-sided attacking player but I guess I am getting there.

"It's quite tough because you need to focus even more because you're playing closer to your own goal. One misplaced pass can result in you conceding a goal.

"I feel I've improved in that area but when I'm on the attack it's like I'm in my position. But I am in the team and feel like I have the manager's backing and his trust.

"I have a new contract and I love the club, the city and my family like living here in Manchester. I would like to stay here as long as I can. Five, even six years, more maybe!"

