Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Jose Mourinho 'totally convinced' Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.
Answering questions at a local school, Ashley Young says Manchester United are in a good place to end the season.
Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.
Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.

Jose Mourinho is convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be at Old Trafford next season -- a campaign the Manchester United manager believes could be the striker's last at the "highest level."

Ibrahimovic 35, has proven the doubters wrong since arriving in the summer, with last weekend's strike against Leicester City seeing him become the first United player since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement to reach 20 goals in a season.

He has plenty of time to extend that record given United are still fighting on four fronts and it appears a matter of when rather than if the one-year option in his contract is triggered to extend his deal beyond the summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Manchester United's top goal scorer.

"I'm totally convinced that he is going to stay," Mourinho said. "He came with the intention of staying two years.

"The first year is going -- probably not in his mind because he is a very ambitious guy -- better than every expectation.

"He knows that we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level, so I'm convinced that he's staying.

"He's also adapted to the club, he's adapted to the situation. I don't see any problem with his family.

"I give him the possibility of an extra day off to go somewhere, to go Sweden -- he doesn't want, he never goes. Everything is stable with him, so I'm totally convinced that he is going to stay."

