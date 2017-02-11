Manchester United wouldn't celebrate top-four finish - Michael Carrick

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Erik Lamela

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Watford loss was Mourinho's wake-up call

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Carrick: United wouldn't celebrate top four

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Congested run-in allows Mou to assess squad

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 25

English Premier League
Read

Man United shouldn't give up on Shaw

English Premier League
Read

Rooney: Mou has restored 'winning mentality'

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian: Mourinho wanted me at Man United

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Utd planning summer signings - Woodward

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

De Gea 'very happy' at Utd amid Real talk

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Schweini valued at £4.8m in United results

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Last Time They Met: Watford 3-1 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra feels United pressure 24 hours a day

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Zlatan: United must keep making history

English Premier League
Read

Paul Pogba hits the bullseye

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Young expecting at least one United trophy

English Premier League
Read
Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate the goal against Zorya.

Rooney and Ibra cut cheese

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United wouldn't celebrate top-four finish - Michael Carrick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.
Answering questions at a local school, Ashley Young says Manchester United are in a good place to end the season.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.

Michael Carrick says Manchester United would not celebrate a top-four finish this season, telling the Daily Mirror: "You only celebrate when you win."

United did not finish below third in the Premier League during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, but they have finished seventh, fourth and fifth in the seasons since his retirement after winning the 2012-13 title.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently sixth in the table, only two points behind the Champions League playoff spot, but Carrick said: "It's not something we'd celebrate, if we finished third, fourth or even second.

"You only celebrate when you win, but the Champions League is a big part of this club.

"It's where you want to play, it's where the best players want to play, so in terms of attracting players and all that type of stuff, the club is geared up for that, of course it is, but you can only celebrate winning, really, and finishing top."

He added: "The top-four has got to be the bare minimum, really."

Michael Carrick is hopeful that Manchester United are getting back on track under Jose Mourinho.

The 35-year-old, who joined United from Tottenham in 2006, expressed confidence that Mourinho was getting the club back on track after their struggles under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

"We're playing well though and we've been pretty consistent over quite a long period of time," he said. "Every manager has got his own way of doing things, how they see the game, what to do in certain situations and general philosophy of how to put a team together.

"I think everyone agrees, attacking-wise, we look a lot more dangerous and exciting this year. We've scored a lot more goals and it's a different style of play now. There's a confidence and a belief that probably comes from playing so well over a long period of time and getting good results.

"It's about building momentum, which is something you can't achieve in a week or a month or two. It takes time but I think we're getting there. We've still got a way to go, but it certainly feels like it's going in the right direction."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.