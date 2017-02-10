Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next
Wayne Rooney: Jose Mourinho has restored United's 'winning mentality'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.
Answering questions at a local school, Ashley Young says Manchester United are in a good place to end the season.
Despite Man United's goal droughts, Ander Herrera is more than confident in their attacking prowess.
Ander Herrera feels despite uneven results, Man United are in a very good spot in the league.
Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney says Jose Mourinho's winning mentality has sharpened the mind of Manchester United's players.

Mourinho is entrusted with restoring the club to the top of the English game following three seasons in which only the FA Cup has been won, and United captain Rooney has praised the Portuguese's influence at Old Trafford.

"He's obviously a top manager -- I think his record at all the clubs he's been at shows that," he told GQ.

"I think he knows what he wants from the players, and the players know what the manager wants from them.

"He's strong in that sense but as long as you're doing what he wants, then I'm sure you'll be fine.

"I think you can see he has got a winning mentality -- not that we didn't have that already, but he's certainly reminded us of that."

Wayne Rooney has lost his regular starting spot under Jose Mourinho this season.

There is still work to do, though, highlighted by the fact United sit sixth in the Premier League -- albeit just five points split them and second-placed Tottenham.

Rooney accepts leaders Chelsea -- 14 points better off than United -- are all but out of reach, but is confident of providing some memorable moments before the season is out.

"I think it's going okay," he added "We're in a good position in terms of making the top four.

"Obviously our ambition was to try and be champions, which will be difficult now. We know that. But we're right there in terms of trying to place ourselves in the top four.

"We're still in the Europa League, in the final of the League Cup and still in the FA Cup, so they're trophies we believe we've got a strong enough squad to go and win.

"Then obviously now probably we have to look at trying to finish in the top four."

