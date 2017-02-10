Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Manchester United pressure to win 24 hours a day

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said the pressure to win trophies and be successful at Manchester United is felt 24 hours a day.

Although sixth-placed United are outsiders in the Premier League title race they remain in the hunt for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League and are in the EFL Cup final where they will face Southampton.

And Ibrahimovic said the need to add to the club's trophy cabinet is something he feels.

"If you present a top club like Manchester United that has a great history, a great character you feel the pressure because you have to keep up the rhythm of the club and keep making history," he said. "At a top club like Manchester [United] the pressure is 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Ashley Young believes United's continued participation in four competitions means the club will end the season with "at least" one trophy.

"There's plenty to play for," he said. "I think we're going in the right direction, everyone is pulling in the right direction.

"Everyone has got that will to win, that hunger to win and achieve. You want to be successful so being involved in four competitions I'm sure there is going to be one piece of silverware, at least."

