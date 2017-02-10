Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Manchester United pressure to win 24 hours a day

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.
Answering questions at a local school, Ashley Young says Manchester United are in a good place to end the season.
Despite Man United's goal droughts, Ander Herrera is more than confident in their attacking prowess.
Ander Herrera feels despite uneven results, Man United are in a very good spot in the league.
Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said the pressure to win trophies and be successful at Manchester United is felt 24 hours a day.

Although sixth-placed United are outsiders in the Premier League title race they remain in the hunt for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League and are in the EFL Cup final where they will face Southampton.

And Ibrahimovic said the need to add to the club's trophy cabinet is something he feels.

"If you present a top club like Manchester United that has a great history, a great character you feel the pressure because you have to keep up the rhythm of the club and keep making history," he said. "At a top club like Manchester [United] the pressure is 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Ashley Young believes United's continued participation in four competitions means the club will end the season with "at least" one trophy.

"There's plenty to play for," he said. "I think we're going in the right direction, everyone is pulling in the right direction.

"Everyone has got that will to win, that hunger to win and achieve. You want to be successful so being involved in four competitions I'm sure there is going to be one piece of silverware, at least."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

