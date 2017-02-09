Man United targeting Premier League top four over Europa League - Herrera

Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.

Ander Herrera has claimed a top-four Premier League finish is the "minimum" objective for Manchester United this season and insisted the club cannot afford to risk treating the Europa League as a back-door route into the Champions League.

United go into Saturday's encounter with Watford at Old Trafford aiming to extend a 15-game unbeaten run in the league -- a sequence stretching back to last October's 4-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But despite building consistency under Jose Mourinho, United remain in sixth position, two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Mourinho's team also face a Europa League round-of-32 clash against Ligue 1 high-flyers Saint-Etienne next week, but Herrera admits that the Premier League remains United's primary focus.

Speaking at the launch of the TAG Heuer Manchester United Watch Collection at Old Trafford, Herrera said: "We are in good form, but we want to be in the top four as soon as possible.

"Of course we have to be in the top four, but we also have three titles to play for.

"We will not be 100 percent happy if we are fourth, though, because we want to finish as high as possible, but minimum, we have to be in the top four and then fight for the rest of the titles.

"The Europa League is another door to the Champions League, this is true, but we want to get it through the league. But of course, it is another door for us."

Herrera, a £28.8 million signing from Athletic Bilbao in June 2014, has emerged as a key figure in Jose Mourinho's team, having adopted a more defensive role under the Portuguese manager. Ander Herrera has played a key role in Man United's setup under Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old endured two difficult seasons under previous manager Louis van Gaal and admits that life is better under Mourinho than with his predecessor.

"My first two seasons here, I played 71 games, so it's not a bad number of games," Herrera said. "But, of course, I cannot lie, this is the time I am enjoying most at Man United.

"Our manager is helping me a lot, but I have done it by myself as well.

"I think all of you have seen that since the beginning of the season in a few games, my role changes. He has helped me a lot to get the knowledge about that role.

"I am so happy to be a bit more of a defensive player than last season. I can share my energy with the team in that position and I am very happy.

"He is helping me a lot, but not only me. The team is playing very good.

"But it's not my job to say if my job is key or not. I just try to give my all for the team. I am a team player.

"I am playing now, I am getting a lot of minutes -- I think I'm the fourth in the team in terms of minutes. But if one day the manager decides to put me on the bench, I will be ready to help the team from the bench. It's our job.

"We represent the greatest club in England so we cannot be selfish. We have to try to help the team."

Herrera, meanwhile, has admitted he would be open to discussing a new contract at United, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

United have an option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, thereby diminishing any immediate concern over his future, but Herrera insists he is happy at Old Trafford.

"I have nothing to talk about, but of course, if they want to talk with me, I will be very happy to do that," Herrera said. "But so far, nothing."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_