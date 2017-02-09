Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Man United up when down - Marcus Rashford

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his influence in the dressing room.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 20 goals for United this season but Rashford believes he has contributed to the season off the pitch as well as on it.

United moved to within two points of the top four as Ibrahimovic struck again in a 3-0 win at struggling champions Leicester City on Sunday.

And Rashford told the official United website: "I think it's the way his mentality works. That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well.

"In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It's good for the dressing room. Sometimes if we're down he can pick us back up and, when we're up, he keeps us up.

"Bringing in that type of player... it has been key."

