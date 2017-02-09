Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Man United up when down - Marcus Rashford

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Home: 66/1  Draw: 9/1  Away: 1/16 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
LIVE 16'
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 15/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Man United 'legends' set to play in Australia

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Pressing needs in the Premier League

English Premier League
Read

Shaw's exit would be a shame given potential

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

Fantasy Football: Differential XI

English Premier League
Read

Ibrahimovic lifts Man United up - Rashford

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Prem tougher than expected - Mkhitaryan

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Utd should be winning more games - Yorke

Manchester United Nicolas Anil
Read

Mkhitaryan: Jose 'expects special things'

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal face another tough Champions League test, and if history has taught us anything, they don't perform well as underdogs.

Mou demands more than Wenger - Gallas

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Forest plan Brereton stay amid Prem links

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Marouane Fellaini at the hairdressers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Darmian wishes Pirlo played for Man Utd

Manchester United ESPN Staff
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Read

Man Utd season ticket prices to be frozen

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Griezmann a good fit for iconic No.7?

English Premier League
Read

Neville to appear on Arsenal Fan TV?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Man United up when down - Marcus Rashford

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his influence in the dressing room.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 20 goals for United this season but Rashford believes he has contributed to the season off the pitch as well as on it.

United moved to within two points of the top four as Ibrahimovic struck again in a 3-0 win at struggling champions Leicester City on Sunday.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

And Rashford told the official United website: "I think it's the way his mentality works. That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well.

"In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It's good for the dressing room. Sometimes if we're down he can pick us back up and, when we're up, he keeps us up.

"Bringing in that type of player... it has been key."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.