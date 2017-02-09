Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Nicolas Anil
Man United should be winning more games under Jose Mourinho - Yorke

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Manchester United Treble winner Dwight Yorke says that while the Red Devils have improved under Jose Mourinho this season, they have paid the price for their failure to convert draws into victories.

United have gone 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League yet three of their last four matches have ended in draws and they have been stuck in sixth position in the table for the past 65 days, despite a big summer spending spree.

"This team under Jose have improved, they have brought in exceptional players like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and [Paul] Pogba to add quality and some personality," Yorke told ESPN FC.

"But they haven't been able to convert enough wins. This was different under my time [at United]. When we played under Sir Alex Ferguson, even though we weren't dominating games at times, the resilience and belief kept coming back."

In cup competitions, Mourinho's men have reached the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Feb. 26, while they also remain in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side have drawn three of their last four league matches.

But with United having drawn three of their last four Premier League matches, including a 0-0 stalemate at home to Hull on Feb. 2, they are now 14 points behind leaders Chelsea and two points outside of the top four.

"The United of now should be able to win games against Hull," Yorke said. "Despite dominating games, they haven't found a way to win them."

Yorke won the Premier League three times during his four seasons at Old Trafford, scoring 65 goals in 147 games in all competitions. The former Trinidad and Tobago captain was also part of the side that won the Treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the 1998-99 season.

In the same campaign, he was the Premier League's joint-top scorer after netting 18 league goals in 32 matches.

Yorke, who captained Sydney FC to the inaugural A-League title in 2006, retired from professional football at the age of 37 in 2009. He earned 89 caps for Trinidad and Tobago between 1989 and 2009.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

