ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Andrea Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Matteo Darmian

Check out the NYCFC's second ever home jersey in this video where a young fan's dreams become a reality when he swaps shirts with Andrea Pirlo.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has named Andrea Pirlo as the Italian player who would have been a success had he moved to Old Trafford.

Pirlo is regarded as one of the best midfielders to have graced the game, and has won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, to go with six Serie A and two Champions League titles.

Having plied his trade with AC Milan, Brescia, Inter Milan, Reggina and Juventus, the stylish playmaker moved to join New York City FC in Major League Soccer in 2015.

Andrea Pirlo won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

"I think in the history of Italy there are a lot of players so it is difficult to pick one, but if I have to choose, I would probably choose Pirlo," Darmian told the club's official website when asked which Italian he would have liked to see at United.

"I know him very well, I have played with him in the national team, so I know his qualities.

"He is a very good player and I think he would have been good for United."

The full-back was also quick to single out a former United player as the toughest opponent he has had to go up against.

"I think in Serie A, probably Carlos Tevez, when he played for Juventus. I think he was one of the most difficult opponents to play against in Serie A," Darmian added.

"He had a lot of things in his game but I think the best thing was his character because he never gave up, he tried to follow every player to take the ball, and I think he was a great player during the period he was playing for Juventus. He did very well.

"If I have to mention one from the Premier League, it's difficult because there are a lot of very good players -- we have a lot of very good players in our team as well -- but if I have to choose one from another team, I think it's maybe Eden Hazard or Alexis Sanchez."

Comments

