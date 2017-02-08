Man United season ticket prices to be frozen for sixth straight year

Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future. Jose Mourinho hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan's progression as he continues to adapt at Manchester United. ESPN FC's Paul Mariner puts a bow on Man United's thrashing of Leicester City and breaks down the updated table. Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Manchester United have announced that season tickets will be frozen for a sixth successive year.

Season tickets for the 2017-18 season will start from £532 for adults following the seventh price freeze in eight years.

United have frozen match tickets and introduced additional reductions for young season ticket holders, as well as scrapping booking fees from next season.

Manchester United's group managing director Richard Arnold said: "We recognise the huge commitment shown by our incredible fans, in supporting the team, both financially and the time dedicated to attend all home games.

"The price freeze, and in some cases reductions, ensures that our loyal, long standing fans can continue to support the team with the fantastic backing they give the manager and players at every home game.

"We are hugely thankful for the unrivalled, sold-out support which plays a huge part in making Old Trafford a tough place for any team to come and play.

"We have had record numbers of season ticket renewals and demand continues to grow at an unprecedented rate thanks to the fantastic support we continue to have at Manchester United."