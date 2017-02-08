Anthony Martial should not 'do a Pogba' at Man United - Mikael Silvestre

Steve Nicol does not feel Jose Mourinho foresees Anthony Martial in his plans at Man United.

Anthony Martial should keep patient and not "do a Pogba," former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has told talkSPORT.

France midfielder Paul Pogba left United after a lack of first-team opportunities as a 19-year-old in summer 2012 to join Juventus -- only to return to the Premier League club four years later.

On Monday, Pogba's France teammate Martial, 21, tweeted a denial after newspaper reports claimed that the forward feels he is being forced out of United and is interesting Paris Saint-Germain.

"[He had] a very good season and adaptation to the Premier League and United, he had been their top scorer last season, but this year he's a different player," Silvestre said.

"He had a difficult summer with France -- he had a game where he didn't perform and he was out of the team -- and you have to remember the episode of getting his number [nine shirt taken away] for [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic to take. He was not happy about that.

"We always say, when you have a good first season, it's hard to [continue performing], and we have to put that on the fact he's still young and still learning.

"I hope he keeps patient, and won't do a Pogba, like he did and head to Juventus."

Pogba has been a regular starter for United this season, having made 32 appearances in all competitions so far, while Martial has played in 22 games and not featured in the last three in the Premier League.

Martial signed for United from Monaco in 2015 for a free in the region on £36 million and went on to score 11 goals in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.