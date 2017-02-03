Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Juventus
Internazionale
0
0
LIVE 38'
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
1
LIVE 66'
Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
3
FT
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Mourinho: Defence, counter-attacking are now an art in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho explains why he abandoned the 4-4-2 and how it affected his team's performance.
Jose Mourinho offered up the perfect reply in response to a reporter's question about his new haircut.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it had become an "art" to play defensive, counter-attacking football -- an apparent swipe at Chelsea -- but vowed to not change his team's style.

Sixth-placed United won 3-0 at Leicester City on Sunday, putting them within five points of second-paced Tottenham Hotspur, but leaders Chelsea are 14 points ahead of Mourinho's men.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Speaking at his postmatch news conference, the United manager said: "My team is playing very well.

"But for many, many years in my career -- especially in this country when my teams were ruthless and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack -- I listened, week after week, how that was not enough in spite of winning the title three times.

"It looks like, this season, to be phenomenal defensively and in counter-attack is art, so it is a big change in England.

"But I don't want to change how we play."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

