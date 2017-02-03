Mourinho: Defence, counter-attacking are now an art in the Premier League
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it had become an "art" to play defensive, counter-attacking football -- an apparent swipe at Chelsea -- but vowed to not change his team's style.
Sixth-placed United won 3-0 at Leicester City on Sunday, putting them within five points of second-paced Tottenham Hotspur, but leaders Chelsea are 14 points ahead of Mourinho's men.
Speaking at his postmatch news conference, the United manager said: "My team is playing very well.
"But for many, many years in my career -- especially in this country when my teams were ruthless and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack -- I listened, week after week, how that was not enough in spite of winning the title three times.
"It looks like, this season, to be phenomenal defensively and in counter-attack is art, so it is a big change in England.
"But I don't want to change how we play."
Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.
