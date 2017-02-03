Man United's Juan Mata 'probably a bit lucky' to avoid red card vs. Leicester

Jose Mourinho explains why he abandoned the 4-4-2 and how it affected his team's performance.

Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Leicester City's poor form continued after their 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has admitted he was "probably a bit lucky" to not be sent off at Leicester City, while the score was 0-0, in a match that the visitors went on to win 3-0.

The Spain international made a studs-up challenge on Jamie Vardy in the 28th minute, but referee Anthony Taylor gave him a yellow card rather than a red.

Leicester City Leicester City Manchester United Manchester United 0 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

United went on to score twice before the break, with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then Mata added the third early in the second half.

Mata told Sky Sports: "I was late. I tried to reach the ball. I didn't want to hurt him. I was probably a bit lucky there."

Discussing the performance, he added: "The first was an incredible goal and, after that, we played very good and scored twice more. We are happy today because today we took the chances."

Mata had been one of the players to miss an outstanding opportunity in the previous game, a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Hull City on Wednesday, when he spurned a close-range chance.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.