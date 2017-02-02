Manchester United's Wayne Rooney misses Leicester clash through illness

The FC crew preview Leicester City-Man United, with the former fighting off relegation and the latter aiming for top four.

The FC crew aren't shy in criticising Paul Pogba's form thus far, adamant that the midfielder must elevate his play.

The FC crew assess why Man United have had such a deficiency in goal-scoring this season.

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol assesses the reports of Man United possibly landing Antoine Griezmann or Harry Kane.

Steve Nicol reacts to Eden Hazard's comments of Antonio Conte being a better prepared manager than Jose Mourinho.

Wayne Rooney was left out of Manchester United's squad for the Premier League game against Leicester City due to illness.

Left-back Luke Shaw also misses the match after being omitted from Jose Mourinho's squad for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Eric Bailly makes his return to the side following his participation in the African Nations Cup for Ivory Coast.

And Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads United's attack with Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to play either side of him.

