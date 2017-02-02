Manchester United's Wayne Rooney misses Leicester clash through illness
Wayne Rooney was left out of Manchester United's squad for the Premier League game against Leicester City due to illness.
Left-back Luke Shaw also misses the match after being omitted from Jose Mourinho's squad for the game at the King Power Stadium.
Here is today's team to take on Leicester City... #MUFC #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/g80oTtfPtB- Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2017
Eric Bailly makes his return to the side following his participation in the African Nations Cup for Ivory Coast.
And Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads United's attack with Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to play either side of him.
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.