Man United boss Jose Mourinho won't waste time on 'impossible deals'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that the club will not chase "impossible deals" in the summer.

Sources close to the club have told ESPN FC that Mourinho wants to add two forwards to his squad in the summer -- with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann the club's No. 1 target.

Although Mourinho has admitted that United are not scoring the goals that their play merits -- and the club spent £89 million on a player, Paul Pogba, last summer -- he is warning that they will be realistic in the market during the next window.

Speaking at his news conference on Friday, Mourinho told reporters: "I think to speak about the transfer window in February makes no sense at all. The transfer window opens in the summer and until the summer I have nothing to tell you.

"I know what I want. I work with my players for seven months or so and I know them better now than six months ago. I think we need to be realistic. I know what are impossible targets.

"I don't like my clubs to participate in impossible deals. They are a waste of time. It is a gift to players and agents having Manchester United interested because it helps them to improve their own situation."

United have previously been questioned for chasing unrealistic targets, particularly during David Moyes' tenure as manager, when they had a difficult 2013 summer transfer window and their only major signing was Marouane Fellaini on deadline day.

Speaking in December last year, Moyes admitted that the club had been targeting the likes of Gareth Bale, Cesc Fabregas and Cristiano Ronaldo. The last summer transfer window was more fruitful for United, as they brought in Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly, but the team are disappointingly down in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Looking ahead to facing champions Leicester City away in their next match on Sunday, Mourinho said: "It was amazing what Leicester did but I don't think it could be possible to do it in the second season with Champions League at the same time.

"They were working a whole season with one match per week -- that is a big difference for them this year. They are a very good team and it's a very difficult match for us, very difficult match for them also. Next season will be much better for them."

