Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Braga
Tondela
1
0
LIVE 81'
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Pressure is nothing and Paul Pogba will learn to embrace it

The FC panel feel the 1-1 result was fair for Man United and Liverpool, but think Paul Pogba certainly didn't help matters.
ESPN FC correspondents discuss how their respective teams got on at the weekend.
Relive Paul Pogba's day to forget vs. Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's worst league defeat ever and more in the Sweeper!

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that handling pressure is like child's play for him -- and teammate Paul Pogba has to handle it too.

Ibrahimovic scored in the 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday, but Pogba conceded a penalty while attracting more attention to himself with a "#Pogba" emoji on Twitter.

And Ibrahimovic, quoted by the Telegraph, said: "I'm not happy if I don't win in training so imagine what it's like in the games. That is the pressure I put on myself and so your pressure becomes like a kindergarten for me."

Discussing the pressure on Pogba, he said: "Pressure is something I enjoy. I don't know Paul personally to able to answer that for him. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level.

"If you want to play at the top, pressure is 24 hours and, if you play better, the pressure becomes even greater. So it's something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top. Paul belongs to the top, absolutely, and the pressure will be there."

Paul Pogba's handball allowed Liverpool to take the lead in Sunday's high-profile match at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic and Pogba take different approaches to social media, with the striker having not tweeted to his 4.3 million followers since August, while the midfielder is far more prolific with his tweets to 3 million followers.

Asked about Pogba's Twitter emoji, Ibrahimovic said: "I think football is like that today. With social media, the media building up the game.

"When I started to play football, there was no social media, none of these things. But it's part of the game now. What is too much, what is too less? We don't know. We just follow the game.

"We are professional, we try to do our best every game. For Paul the game [against Liverpool] was different. It was a dirty game, in the way we had to play more direct, by jumping over the midfield, because the pressure Liverpool put on us was hard."

The advertising for Pogba's emoji was seen on hoardings at Old Trafford during the match, with the club having also promoted it on their website in the build-up to the game.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

