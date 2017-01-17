Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been driving Manchester United forward - Vidic

Nemanja Vidic tells ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's motivation at his age is incredible.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been driving Manchester United forward in recent weeks but others need to step up with goals, according to former club captain Nemanja Vidic in an interview with ESPN FC.

Striker Ibrahimovic scored the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking his tally to 19 goals from 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Vidic, who was part of United's Champions League winning team in 2008, said: "He is the one who has been driving Manchester United forward in recent weeks. Other players have to step up with the goals if they want to keep winning matches. He is playing really well this season."

Discussing the Swede's success, Vidic added: "First of all, his motivation at 35 years of age is incredible. I think he's keeping himself fit. He's professional. And his scoring is a great record."

United had fallen behind when Paul Pogba's handball led to a penalty, from which James Milner scored. United's fightback means that they remain five points behind Liverpool -- but are now 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Vidic said: "Realistically we are out of the title race. That's my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target."

Speaking about the game against Liverpool, the Serbian said: "After 1-0, you take the 1-1. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn't take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

"In the second half, we didn't play as good as in the first one -- but we scored a goal. Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.