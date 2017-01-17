Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Latest ESPN staff
What we learned: Pogba goes missing

English Premier League
Ibra has been driving United forward - Vidic

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Premier League in 90 Seconds: Narrative!

English Premier League
Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
We deserved to beat Liverpool - Mkhitaryan

Manchester United Arindam Rej
WATCH: Klopp and Mourinho's touchline row

English Premier League
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Neville: Pogba overexcited by Reds game

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Mourinho turns to long-ball tactics for United

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

Klopp frustrated by United long-ball tactics

Liverpool PA Sport
Pogba: Big fee doesn't mean lots of goals

Manchester United Ian Holyman
Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Vidic: Zlatan is driving United forward

English Premier League
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
EXCLUSIVE: Vidic talks United vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been driving Manchester United forward - Vidic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been driving Manchester United forward in recent weeks but others need to step up with goals, according to former club captain Nemanja Vidic in an interview with ESPN FC.

Striker Ibrahimovic scored the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking his tally to 19 goals from 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Vidic, who was part of United's Champions League winning team in 2008, said: "He is the one who has been driving Manchester United forward in recent weeks. Other players have to step up with the goals if they want to keep winning matches. He is playing really well this season."

Discussing the Swede's success, Vidic added: "First of all, his motivation at 35 years of age is incredible. I think he's keeping himself fit. He's professional. And his scoring is a great record."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for December.

United had fallen behind when Paul Pogba's handball led to a penalty, from which James Milner scored. United's fightback means that they remain five points behind Liverpool -- but are now 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Vidic said: "Realistically we are out of the title race. That's my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target."

Speaking about the game against Liverpool, the Serbian said: "After 1-0, you take the 1-1. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn't take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

"In the second half, we didn't play as good as in the first one -- but we scored a goal. Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

