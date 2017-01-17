Manchester United deserved to beat Liverpool - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.

The FC panel feel the 1-1 result was fair for Man United and Liverpool, but think Paul Pogba certainly didn't help matters.

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.

Alexis Nunes caught up with former Man United captain Nemanja Vidic for his thoughts on United's draw with Liverpool.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that the 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday "wasn't the right result."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled for United late on with a header to cancel out James Milner's earlier penalty at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan told MUTV: "It wasn't the right result but we were down 1-0 so it wasn't a bad result. We could have won, we could have lost, but I think we deserved to win more because we played very well like a team and did our best to win the game.

"The score was 1-1 at the end so we were pushing up a bit, trying to find the net for the second time, but unfortunately we couldn't. So 1-1 is not a bad result because we are still very close to the top four and we will do our best in the next games."

The draw leaves United four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and five points short of both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

It also ended the club's nine-match winning run in all competitions but the Armenia international was not concerned about that and said: "We are not looking for records, we are doing our best to be in the top four."

Mkhitaryan played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, splitting open their defence with a fine pass in the first half, only for Paul Pogba to waste the chance.

He began the game in an attacking midfield role on the right but, by the end, he had been switched to left back as United threw everything they could at Liverpool.

