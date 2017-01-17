Manchester United deserved to beat Liverpool - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

We deserved to beat Liverpool - Mkhitaryan

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Neville: Pogba overexcited by Reds game

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho turns to long-ball tactics for United

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read
Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

Klopp frustrated by United long-ball tactics

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Pogba: Big fee doesn't mean lots of goals

Manchester United Ian Holyman
Read

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Vidic: Zlatan is driving United forward

English Premier League
Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Vidic talks United vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho shows Klopp that pragmatism rules

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Mou accepts point in 'low quality' game

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho explains touchline row with Klopp

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Man United right in the hunt for top four

English Premier League
Read

Pogba has a day to forget vs. Liverpool

Man United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Ibra: Man United made 'simple mistakes'

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United deserved to beat Liverpool - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.
The FC panel feel the 1-1 result was fair for Man United and Liverpool, but think Paul Pogba certainly didn't help matters.
Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.
Alexis Nunes caught up with former Man United captain Nemanja Vidic for his thoughts on United's draw with Liverpool.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that the 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday "wasn't the right result."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled for United late on with a header to cancel out James Milner's earlier penalty at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan told MUTV: "It wasn't the right result but we were down 1-0 so it wasn't a bad result. We could have won, we could have lost, but I think we deserved to win more because we played very well like a team and did our best to win the game.

"The score was 1-1 at the end so we were pushing up a bit, trying to find the net for the second time, but unfortunately we couldn't. So 1-1 is not a bad result because we are still very close to the top four and we will do our best in the next games."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The draw leaves United four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and five points short of both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

It also ended the club's nine-match winning run in all competitions but the Armenia international was not concerned about that and said: "We are not looking for records, we are doing our best to be in the top four."

Mkhitaryan played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, splitting open their defence with a fine pass in the first half, only for Paul Pogba to waste the chance.

He began the game in an attacking midfield role on the right but, by the end, he had been switched to left back as United threw everything they could at Liverpool.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.