Manchester United's Paul Pogba: Record fee doesn't mean lots of goals

Paul Pogba has told SFR SPORT his critics should focus on his overall contribution to Manchester United rather than his world-record price tag.

Pogba, 23, joined United in a £89.3 million deal from Juventus last summer and he has since scored four goals and recorded three assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

The France international endured a disappointing performance on Sunday after giving away a penalty for handball as United drew 1-1 with rivals Liverpool.

He said: "I love playing. I feel good everywhere [on the pitch]. With everything that happened, the transfer, changing club, returning to Manchester, people want me to score, make a difference in games, because they say that at that price, a player must score, provide assists.

"My role as a midfielder is not to score. I can make a difference in games, but I have a lot of work. Defensive work, dictate play. It's also a question of my abilities. I can also make the difference in winning back possession, in the team's play ... I have to work for the team rather than think about myself."

He said added that his late arrival at United after finishing as runners-up at Euro 2016 with France had hindered his initial impact.

Pogba said: "No, I've always worked in training. With the team, it's going much better. I think we have built understanding with each other. We win once, we win twice, we change one, two players, the matches keep coming, but we're in better form.

"I'm in a lot better shape, too, because I didn't have a preseason like everyone else, I arrived later. I don't think there was a moment where everything just clicked. It just came with time."

The draw at Old Trafford, secured by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser with six minutes remaining, brought to an end United's nine-match winning run.

It was Ibrahimovic's 14th Premier League goal since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Pogba said of Ibrahimovic: "He's a leader, someone who gives advice. He's always behind us. He's a bit the big brother of the team.

"He's -- he's not going to like this -- 'the little old one.' He's the oldest member of the squad with a lot of experience. He's changed a lot of clubs, he's a great player who has played in great clubs. He's a leader on and off the pitch.

"He has charisma, a personality, he gives off something. What he does here is exceptional at his age. It's amazing what he does. I think he's going to continue. He's fit. Despite his age, he doesn't get injured much."

Despite his struggles against Liverpool, Pogba has recently impressed for United by forming a good understanding in midfield with Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera.

"It's true we're complementary. There's Michael behind us to dictate play. I'm a bit more attacking, a bit higher up the pitch, so I'm closer to Zlatan too. Ander is there, dictates play, presses. I think the three of us complement each other," Pogba said, before paying tribute to manager Jose Mourinho.

"He leaves me quite free, especially to attack. He encourages us a lot. He doesn't want us not to defend, but when we have the ball, he leaves us free. He's 'The Special One.' He's a coach who helps me a lot, I learn a lot from him, from his experience. I listen when he speaks, he helps me a lot with his advice. He's someone who'll help me advance in my career."

Pogba, who left United for Juventus in 2012, said he has offers from elsewhere before deciding to return to Old Trafford.

He said: "I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me. I could have also gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here. I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return. I didn't know when. Because it's a club that I like a lot.

"I hadn't finished, I left because I wanted to play. I hadn't done what I had wanted to do here. I want United to become the great United again. That's my challenge here. The fee, I don't even think about it any more. I came to play football. It's not true that I'm happy today because I'm the most expensive player in the world. I have forgotten all that. I don't care. I'm only interested in the pitch, in the ball, that's what counts."

