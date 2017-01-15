Mourinho on Klopp row: 'He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off'

As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.

Jose Mourinho explained a touchline argument with Jurgen Klopp, late on during the sides' 1-1 draw on Sunday, by saying that the Liverpool manager thought the Manchester United boss wanted one of his players to be sent off.

Mourinho appeared to be unhappy after Liverpool's Roberto Firmino pushed United's Ander Herrera, who had just fouled him by tugging his jersey. Both players were booked for the altercation then a row broke out on the touchline between the managers, leading to them needing to be separated. Mourinho then gave a thumbs up to Klopp, who ignored him.

Speaking in his postmatch news conference, Mourinho said: "He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn't. No problem at all.

"I think the game was correct, I think the players gave everything in an emotional way, professional way. I think the referee managed very well that part of the game. So I think the game was a great publicity for the Premier League all around the world."

The Portuguese also highlighted the amount that Liverpool defended during the game, making reference to the way United were criticised for their perceived negative performance in the sides' 0-0 draw at Anfield on Oct. 17.

Mourinho said: "We had lots of critics but today Liverpool don't deserve critics."

United had fallen behind in this match when Paul Pogba compounded a bad afternoon for him by handling in the penalty area, allowing James Milner to score from the spot. Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed in an equaliser, meaning that United avoided a defeat, although their nine-game winning streak ended.

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp needed to be separated on Sunday.

Discussing the Pogba incident, Mourinho said: "I didn't watch but the referee was very close so it probably is a penalty. The problem is the criteria. Sometimes you give them. Sometimes you don't.

"It's amazing that in 21 Premier League matches, three in the League Cup and one in the FA Cup -- 25 matches -- we had one penalty.

"Michael Oliver told me at the end of the game that this time it was a penalty."

Speaking about the match, the United boss added: "It was a very emotional game, very entertaining. Players are very tired because they gave everything they could give.

"But I think Manchester United can play better than what we did -- and, although it's not my problem, Liverpool can. The game was below the quality of both teams. In terms of a proper Premier League match and derby though, it had a lot to enjoy."

He also made reference to their first-half profligacy, saying: "We don't score many goals in the first halves. Every goalkeeper that comes here plays fantastic. We have always chances."

