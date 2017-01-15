Zlatan Ibrahimovic blames 'simple mistakes' for Manchester United draw

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Manchester United had made "simple mistakes'' despite rescuing a late 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

James Milner slotted home a first-half penalty for the Reds before Ibrahimovic levelled with six minutes remaining.

The draw extended United's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games but brought their nine-game winning streak in all competitions to an end.

Liverpool are still searching for their first win of 2017 but the point did move Jurgen Klopp's side up to third, level on points with second-placed Tottenham and seven adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ibrahimovic said: "We got one point, but we were not on the top of our game.

"It was a hard fight, we were 1-0 down and we chased and, at the end, we got the equaliser.

"We did simple mistakes. We were not feeling comfortable under the pressure of the opponent and I think we played the wrong way.

"If we would have played like we did in the second half in the first half it would have been a different game.

"We were more direct [in the second half]. We did too many mistakes in our build-up [in the first half].''

Ibrahimovic now has 19 goals from 29 appearances this season, with his latest effort closing the gap on fifth-placed Manchester City to two points.

The former Sweden striker added: "We would have liked to win, of course, to close the gap even more, but we haven't lost a game for a long time."