Zlatan Ibrahimovic blames 'simple mistakes' for Manchester United draw

Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 9/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' for Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN FC joins Vidic's watch party

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho shows Klopp that pragmatism rules

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
5 Man City 13 3 5 42
6 Man Utd 11 7 3 40
7 Everton 9 6 6 33
View Full Table »

Mou accepts point in 'low quality' game

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho explains touchline row with Klopp

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Man United right in the hunt for top four

English Premier League
Read

Pogba has a day to forget vs. Liverpool

Man United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Ibra blames 'simple mistakes' for draw

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Ibrahimovic reacts to his equaliser

English Premier League
Read

Ibrahimovic, Man Utd salvage a point vs. Reds

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Should Firmino have been sent off?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan levels late for United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet's commanding save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Milner converts penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ibra starts; Alexander-Arnold in for Reds

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Klopp surprised to get Rooney's FIFA vote

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic blames 'simple mistakes' for Manchester United draw

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Manchester United had made "simple mistakes'' despite rescuing a late 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

James Milner slotted home a first-half penalty for the Reds before Ibrahimovic levelled with six minutes remaining.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The draw extended United's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games but brought their nine-game winning streak in all competitions to an end.

Liverpool are still searching for their first win of 2017 but the point did move Jurgen Klopp's side up to third, level on points with second-placed Tottenham and seven adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ibrahimovic said: "We got one point, but we were not on the top of our game.

"It was a hard fight, we were 1-0 down and we chased and, at the end, we got the equaliser.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the equaliser against Liverpool on Sunday.

"We did simple mistakes. We were not feeling comfortable under the pressure of the opponent and I think we played the wrong way.

"If we would have played like we did in the second half in the first half it would have been a different game.

"We were more direct [in the second half]. We did too many mistakes in our build-up [in the first half].''

Ibrahimovic now has 19 goals from 29 appearances this season, with his latest effort closing the gap on fifth-placed Manchester City to two points.

The former Sweden striker added: "We would have liked to win, of course, to close the gap even more, but we haven't lost a game for a long time."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.