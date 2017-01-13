Ibrahimovic returns for Man Utd; Alexander-Arnold in for Liverpool
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to the Manchester United team for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool after recovering from illness, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been handed his first Premier League start for the Reds.
Ibrahimovic missed the 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal first-leg win over Hull City on Tuesday but has been selected to lead the line for United at Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho after making a full recovery.
United, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, also welcome back Marcos Rojo to the team following injury.
Wayne Rooney, aiming to become United's outright all-time top scorer with one more goal, is on the bench.
Liverpool, meanwhile, bring Alexander-Arnold into the team after Nathaniel Clyne picked up an injury.
.@Nathaniel_Clyne misses out for #LFC today due to a rib/abdominal injury sustained at Southampton pic.twitter.com/12neZQCDfs- Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017
The Reds have withdrawn Joel Matip from the squad as they have failed to receive clarity from FIFA about the Cameroonian's eligibility while the African Nations Cup is taking place.
Reds captain Jordan Henderson returns after missing the last three matches with a heel problem, while Philippe Coutinho is on the bench for the second game running following his recovery from an ankle injury.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney
Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi
Liverpool substitutes: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge
