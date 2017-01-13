Ibrahimovic returns for Man Utd; Alexander-Arnold in for Liverpool

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' for Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Ibra starts; Alexander-Arnold in for Reds

Manchester United ESPN staff
Klopp surprised to get Rooney's FIFA vote

English Premier League Glenn Price
Jurgen Klopp has high hopes for Mkhitaryan and got the most from him late last season.

Mkhitaryan: Klopp stopped me joining Reds

Manchester United ESPN staff
Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Pogba: 'Connection' with Zlatan paying off

Manchester United ESPN staff
Mourinho: I know my players better now

English Premier League
Klopp: Mkhitaryan's ability pretty rare

English Premier League
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Game Details
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan: United must win their battles

Manchester United PA Sport
Klopp plays down hype for United game

English Premier League PA Sport
Jones: United pressure not like other clubs

Manchester United ESPN staff
Fellaini will be grateful for Mourinho support

Manchester United Gregor Robertson
Most memorable Man Utd-Liverpool clashes

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Mou talk boosted my confidence - Pogba

Manchester United PA Sport
Mariner: Liverpool have missed Henderson

ESPN FC TV
Mou: Media supportive of Reds title chase

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba can be Man United captain - Mou

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Manager Watch: Mourinho vs. Guardiola

Manager Watch Arindam Rej and Jonathan Smith
Paul Pogba scores his own personal emoji

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Ibrahimovic returns for Man Utd; Alexander-Arnold in for Liverpool

Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.
Jose Mourinho believes he knows his players better now compared to the last time his team played Liverpool.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unique ability.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to the Manchester United team for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool after recovering from illness, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been handed his first Premier League start for the Reds.

Ibrahimovic missed the 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal first-leg win over Hull City on Tuesday but has been selected to lead the line for United at Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho after making a full recovery.

Game Details
United, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, also welcome back Marcos Rojo to the team following injury.

Wayne Rooney, aiming to become United's outright all-time top scorer with one more goal, is on the bench.

Liverpool, meanwhile, bring Alexander-Arnold into the team after Nathaniel Clyne picked up an injury.

The Reds have withdrawn Joel Matip from the squad as they have failed to receive clarity from FIFA about the Cameroonian's eligibility while the African Nations Cup is taking place.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson returns after missing the last three matches with a heel problem, while Philippe Coutinho is on the bench for the second game running following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney

Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi

Liverpool substitutes: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

