Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
1
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
1
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Manchester United must win battles vs. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Man United are a different side and believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been key.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said he believes individual battles will be key for Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool started the weekend second in the Premier League but without a win in all competitions in 2017, while United know victory will put them within two points of the Reds.

Jose Mourinho's side head into the match on a nine-match winning run in which Mkhitaryan has been key.

"Everyone is waiting for Sunday's game," Mkhitaryan told MUTV. "I know the importance of this game. I know, very well, the history.

"It's not the first time I'm going to play in such a derby and you have to be ready that day. We need the three points."

Mkhitaryan said there would be "a lot of components" to the game and added: "It's the teamwork, the last decisive pass, the last shot, the runs. It is everything.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will pose a tough challenge.

"You have to win every battle, every metre counts and you have to win your duels. Then you will see you will win the game."

United have not given up on the title but Mkhitaryan, having played for Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, knows they face a tough challenge against a revitalised Liverpool.

"They've improved a lot from last year with Jurgen Klopp," he said. "I know him very well.

"He's one of the greatest coaches and he can bring the team to a new level. He gives confidence to the players and gets the best out of the players. That's what he does very well."

