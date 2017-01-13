Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Phil Jones: Man United pressure not like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea

The FC crew debate their predictions for Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti reacts to Jose Mourinho's comment that Man United will sell in January to spend in the summer.
The Exploding Heads preview the huge game between Man United and Liverpool, but is it a season-defining fixture?

Phil Jones has told The Times the pressure at Manchester United is on a different level to that at Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Jones, 24, joined United from Blackburn in 2011 and, while he has often found himself on the fringes of the first team amid concerns over his fitness, he has established himself as a key part of Jose Mourinho's side over recent weeks.

The England international said he is relishing Sunday's game against Liverpool, telling the newspaper: "The atmosphere is like no other game. When I'm in the tunnel at Old Trafford before the game, I know that not only am I ready for battle but 80,000 fans are ready to battle with me."

Preston-born Jones -- who joined Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick among the away fans at Anfield last year -- said he relishes being part of the club.

"United are in my DNA now, my club now, hopefully my club for many more years," he says. "When you sign for United, you automatically become a fan. You're honouring the badge, the history of the club."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
He said the weight of expectation was higher than at any club in England or, Real Madrid and Barcelona aside, the world.

"I don't care who signs for United, how much money is spent on them, how much wages they are on, no one will experience pressure like [that at] United," he said. "Real Madrid and Barcelona, maybe, but United are different in terms of the pressure put on us to deliver every single day, and rightly so.

"In training, the standards are so high. We've such a great history that that [commitment to success] should continue.

"That's where we are different from Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham. They are fantastic clubs with lots of money and terrific players but the demand and pressure when you come to this club is huge."

He said, though, that he "didn't feel daunted or in awe" when he arrived from Blackburn, adding: "I was excited about the prospect of coming here."

Phil Jones said Sam Allardyce, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho are the only managers to make him feel 'really wanted.'

He said he remained optimistic about his United career even when struggling with a succession of injuries.

"I never thought it was over because football is my life," he said. "I got through it. I'm definitely stronger mentally having been through this. That was the biggest part of my game missing. It was nothing to do with technique, passing balls, heading balls, positionally or reading the game. It was mentally."

Explaining his new approach, he said: "Even if I'm feeling a bit sore, a bit fatigued, I say to myself, 'Get out on the pitch.' I always feel better for doing that. In the past I might have said, 'I'm feeling a bit tight I'll stay in.'"

His prospects at United might have seemed bleak in the summer, having made only 10 league appearances last season under Louis van Gaal, largely due to injuries.

Mourinho brought in Eric Bailly to add to his options at centre-back, which also include Chris Smalling and Daley Blind, and the Portuguese was also interested in Jose Fonte in the summer.

Jones recalled his first conversation with the new manager.

"Mourinho said, 'F---ing hell, you're fit!' I said, 'Yes. Fit.' I then [briefly] did my knee, landed awkwardly, somebody barged into me, and my knee went inwards and I was thinking, 'Here we go again.' He [Mourinho] stuck by me. He's always giving me confidence."

Jones said Mourinho was one of three managers to make him feel "really wanted," along with his former Blackburn boss Sam Allardyce and Sir Alex Ferguson, who memorably suggested in 2013 that he could become United's best ever player

On Mourinho, he said: "He's made me feel part of the team and if I'm playing well, I'll play. And long may it continue."

