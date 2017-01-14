Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Paul Pogba has 'charisma, ambition' to be Man United captain - Mourinho

The Exploding Heads preview the huge game between Man United and Liverpool, but is it a season-defining fixture?

Jose Mourinho has billed Paul Pogba as a future Manchester United captain after seeing the £89 million world-record signing overcome his slow start at Old Trafford to become a pivotal figure in the team.

Pogba, 23, has produced a series of dominant performances in recent weeks, and formed a productive partnership with forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as United have built a nine-game winning run in all competitions.

And with 35-year-old Michael Carrick serving as vice-captain to 31-year-old Wayne Rooney, Mourinho admits that Pogba has the qualities to claim the armband once that pair vacate the Old Trafford stage.

"I think he has [the potential to be captain,]" he said. "I think he has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality.

"He is a good professional and. being so young and with so many ingredients, I think he can."

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba has overcome a slow start in his return to Old Trafford to become a leader for the team.

Despite his recent form, Mourinho insists that it is unfair to place the burden on former Juventus star Pogba to carry the United team with his performances.

"It is not fair to say a player has to be dominant," Mourinho said. "He is playing amazingly well, yes, no doubts about it.

"But the team is also playing well. I am not expecting the team to play really bad and for one player to have all the weight on his shoulders, not Paul, not anyone.

"I expect the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he is playing now regularly."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

