Memphis Depay bid not reasonable - Man United manager Jose Mourinho

MANCHESTER -- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have received a bid for midfielder Memphis Depay, but it is not enough to tempt them to sell.

Depay will be allowed to leave during the transfer window if a suitable offer is made, with Mourinho having revealed last month that the 22-year-old has expressed his desire to move away from Old Trafford.

Lyon have reportedly offered substantially less than United's £15 million valuation of a player signed from PSV Eindhoven for £25m in June 2015 and Mourinho said: "The offer we had is far from reasonable for us. He is still our player and if the window ends and he is still here, he is another player."

The Dutchman has scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United and has not figured under Mourinho since playing the final eight minutes of the 4-0 Europa League victory against Feyenoord in Manchester on Nov. 24.

