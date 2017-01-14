Berbatov has 'admiration' for in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United

Shaka Hislop makes his pick for who he thinks will finish as the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season.

Dimitar Berbatov has told The Times that he admires Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ability to perform to the highest level at Manchester United despite his veteran status.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this season, a record that is only bettered by Chelsea's Diego Costa on 14 goals.

The former Sweden international said on Thursday that "it took three months" for him to conquer England, and Berbatov -- who also praised Everton midfielder Gareth Barry -- believes it is proof that age does not always matter.

"I don't think anyone said that [age would be an issue for Ibrahimovic] because he is a player at the top level where the way he plays, he can play for another two years, maybe more," Berbatov said. "He has that class and understanding of the game and also when to push himself and not waste energy, just the right moment at the right time and he's there scoring goals.

Dimitar Berbatov spent last season at PAOK, scoring four goals.

"He has football intelligence and then of course you have Gareth Barry at Everton. I tend to watch the older players to see how they are playing and I admire both of them because, at this age, in football, it is very difficult to maintain a high level of performance and for both those players to do this is worthy of admiration."

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Fulham striker Berbatov, who will be 36 at the end of the month, thinks there are similarities between himself and Ibrahimovic.

"Not everybody loves the way I play," he added. "I have my own kind of play, that's why me and Zlatan are similar in this kind of way."

Berbatov, who scored 48 goals in 78 caps for Bulgaria, is a free agent after leaving Greek club PAOK last summer but would love one last chance to return to English football.

"Everything is possible," Berbatov said. "Just to smell the grass one more time, especially in England."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.