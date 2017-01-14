Berbatov has 'admiration' for in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Real Madrid's unbeaten record

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ibrahimovic showing his 'class' - Berbatov

Man United ESPN staff
Read

Manchester United vs. Liverpool quiz

Manchester United vs. Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Cox: Mou and Klopp learn their lessons

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read

Rooney helped Ronaldo thrive - Fletcher

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Are Man United putting spending on hold?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou has changed since Chelsea - Mata

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Arsenal trio sign new contracts

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Prem: Sunday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Man Utd's Depay short on suitors - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

The curious case of Marouane Fellaini

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Recent Man United home games vs. Liverpool

Premier League Arindam Rej
Read

United announce partnership deal with Uber

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Mitten: Mourinho's atmosphere call correct

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Who will feel the Force at Old Trafford?

English Premier League
Read

Rush: Mourinho should worry Liverpool

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Berbatov has 'admiration' for in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United

Shaka Hislop makes his pick for who he thinks will finish as the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season.

Dimitar Berbatov has told The Times that he admires Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ability to perform to the highest level at Manchester United despite his veteran status.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this season, a record that is only bettered by Chelsea's Diego Costa on 14 goals.

The former Sweden international said on Thursday that "it took three months" for him to conquer England, and Berbatov -- who also praised Everton midfielder Gareth Barry -- believes it is proof that age does not always matter.

"I don't think anyone said that [age would be an issue for Ibrahimovic] because he is a player at the top level where the way he plays, he can play for another two years, maybe more," Berbatov said. "He has that class and understanding of the game and also when to push himself and not waste energy, just the right moment at the right time and he's there scoring goals.

Dimitar Berbatov spent last season at PAOK, scoring four goals.

"He has football intelligence and then of course you have Gareth Barry at Everton. I tend to watch the older players to see how they are playing and I admire both of them because, at this age, in football, it is very difficult to maintain a high level of performance and for both those players to do this is worthy of admiration."

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Fulham striker Berbatov, who will be 36 at the end of the month, thinks there are similarities between himself and Ibrahimovic.

"Not everybody loves the way I play," he added. "I have my own kind of play, that's why me and Zlatan are similar in this kind of way."

Berbatov, who scored 48 goals in 78 caps for Bulgaria, is a free agent after leaving Greek club PAOK last summer but would love one last chance to return to English football.

"Everything is possible," Berbatov said. "Just to smell the grass one more time, especially in England."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.