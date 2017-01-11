Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
1
0
LIVE 26'
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Marouane Fellaini

Paul George

Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

 By PA Sport
Manchester United announce new partnership deal with Uber

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Manchester United have expanded their global portfolio of partners by announcing a new deal with transportation company Uber.

The agreement will see a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone set up at Old Trafford as well as the delivery of other United-themed content to Uber customers around the world.

Amy Friedlander Hoffman, head of business development and experiential marketing at Uber, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Manchester United to not only make match day transportation more seamless, but to deliver fans incredible experiences throughout the season, no matter where they are supporting from.''

An Uber statement read: "From all corners of the globe, in hundreds of languages, each football season people come together to cheer for the team with one of the largest fan bases in the world: Manchester United. That's why we're thrilled today to announce Uber's first global sports partnership with Manchester United.

"We are proud that Manchester United is our first global sports partner, and over the next several weeks, we'll be revealing more details on what specific experiences Manchester United fans can expect to see in their home country. Until then, Glory, glory, Man United."

